top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant Rights
View other events for the week of 7/12/2019
Lights for Liberty: Lake Merritt in Oakland
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday July 12
Time 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorSolidarity Sundays & others
Location Details
Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Between 12th Street and 1st Ave., Lake Merritt Blvd, Oakland 94612
#Lights4Liberty: Protest Vigil of Detention Camps and Family Separations at Lake Merritt

Date & Time: Friday, July 12, 2019 at 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Place: Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Between 12th Street and 1st Ave., Lake Merritt Blvd, Oakland 94612

Together let’s be the change and stand up for compassion and human rights.

At 7:30 pm, please join us for a silent vigil to stand in solidarity with immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers, and in protest of detention and family separations, followed by speakers. Please bring signs and electric candles or flashlights for the vigil.

For families, earlier in the evening, at 5:30 pm, we will hold a family-friendly, educational, engaging, and powerful protest against immigration detention camps at a separate location. Kids and families will learn in an age appropriate way what is happening, what’s happened in history like this before, how others have ended practices like this, and what they can do to stand up for everyone. Activities include paper airplane letters to families in camps, glass jar intention setting, and lemonade stand fundraiser planning.

We can’t keep going about our business as if nothing is happening. The migrant detention camps must be closed, and the people held there must be free.

As a community, we cannot allow our children to grow up believing this is ok, or that it is part of how America should strive for greatness.

We encourage attendees to bring their own signs, and an electric candle or a flashlight. And please note the updated location: we’ll be meeting at the Lake Merritt amphitheater, which is on Lake Merritt Boulevard between 12th Street and 1st Avenue (across the street from the convention center).

Organized and sponsored by Solidarity Sundays, Bay Area Breadwinning Mamas, Teachers Take Action Against Gun Violence, Greenpeace USA and Kehilla Community Synagogue, with support from many others.

Family event in partnership: https://www.facebook.com/events/2196239710473300/
sm_lights_for_liberty_lake.jpg
original image (960x518)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 11th, 2019 10:21 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 152.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code