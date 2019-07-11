



Date & Time: Friday, July 12, 2019 at 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM



Place: Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Between 12th Street and 1st Ave., Lake Merritt Blvd, Oakland 94612



Together let’s be the change and stand up for compassion and human rights.



At 7:30 pm, please join us for a silent vigil to stand in solidarity with immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers, and in protest of detention and family separations, followed by speakers. Please bring signs and electric candles or flashlights for the vigil.



For families, earlier in the evening, at 5:30 pm, we will hold a family-friendly, educational, engaging, and powerful protest against immigration detention camps at a separate location. Kids and families will learn in an age appropriate way what is happening, what’s happened in history like this before, how others have ended practices like this, and what they can do to stand up for everyone. Activities include paper airplane letters to families in camps, glass jar intention setting, and lemonade stand fundraiser planning.



We can’t keep going about our business as if nothing is happening. The migrant detention camps must be closed, and the people held there must be free.



As a community, we cannot allow our children to grow up believing this is ok, or that it is part of how America should strive for greatness.



We encourage attendees to bring their own signs, and an electric candle or a flashlight. And please note the updated location: we’ll be meeting at the Lake Merritt amphitheater, which is on Lake Merritt Boulevard between 12th Street and 1st Avenue (across the street from the convention center).



Organized and sponsored by Solidarity Sundays, Bay Area Breadwinning Mamas, Teachers Take Action Against Gun Violence, Greenpeace USA and Kehilla Community Synagogue, with support from many others.



Family event in partnership:

#Lights4Liberty: Protest Vigil of Detention Camps and Family Separations at Lake MerrittDate & Time: Friday, July 12, 2019 at 7:30 PM – 9:00 PMPlace: Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Between 12th Street and 1st Ave., Lake Merritt Blvd, Oakland 94612Together let’s be the change and stand up for compassion and human rights.At 7:30 pm, please join us for a silent vigil to stand in solidarity with immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers, and in protest of detention and family separations, followed by speakers. Please bring signs and electric candles or flashlights for the vigil.For families, earlier in the evening, at 5:30 pm, we will hold a family-friendly, educational, engaging, and powerful protest against immigration detention camps at a separate location. Kids and families will learn in an age appropriate way what is happening, what’s happened in history like this before, how others have ended practices like this, and what they can do to stand up for everyone. Activities include paper airplane letters to families in camps, glass jar intention setting, and lemonade stand fundraiser planning.We can’t keep going about our business as if nothing is happening. The migrant detention camps must be closed, and the people held there must be free.As a community, we cannot allow our children to grow up believing this is ok, or that it is part of how America should strive for greatness.We encourage attendees to bring their own signs, and an electric candle or a flashlight. And please note the updated location: we’ll be meeting at the Lake Merritt amphitheater, which is on Lake Merritt Boulevard between 12th Street and 1st Avenue (across the street from the convention center).Organized and sponsored by Solidarity Sundays, Bay Area Breadwinning Mamas, Teachers Take Action Against Gun Violence, Greenpeace USA and Kehilla Community Synagogue, with support from many others.Family event in partnership: https://www.facebook.com/events/2196239710473300/ Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 11th, 2019 10:21 AM