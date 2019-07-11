Lights for Liberty San Jose:

End the Inhumane Imprisonments & Family Separations of Migrant Asylum Seekers



WHEN: Friday, July 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT



WHERE: San Jose City Hall Plaza, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose 95113



On Friday July 12th, 2019, Lights for Liberty will bring thousands of people to locations worldwide to protest the inhumane conditions faced by refugees and asylum seekers.



At 9 p.m., please hold a candle and share a moment of silence. Bring your own candles and lighter or matches. Together we will light up the world (and social media) to demand an end to human detention camps.



This is a peaceful vigil event.



Share your action via Facebook live @Lights4Liberty, Twitter @lights4liberty, Instagram lights4liberty #lights4liberty #dontlookaway and #endusconcentrationcamps.



Please be respectful of the City Hall Plaza guidelines:

--Equipment (e.g. tables, chairs, canopies, podium) cannot be placed on Plaza. Any equipment placed on the plaza will incur rental fees.

-- All signs must be handheld. No attaching signs to City Hall buildings such as the flagpoles, bollards, and stair railings.

--No sales or distribution of merchandise, food, or beverages.

--The Plaza must remain accessible to the public.

--Chalk is not permitted on the Plaza For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/city-hall-...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 11th, 2019 9:41 AM