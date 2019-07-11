From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Lights for Liberty San Jose: End The Detention Camps & ICE Raids
Date
Friday July 12
Time
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author
Lights for Liberty San Jose
Location Details
|
San Jose City Hall Plaza
200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose 95113
|
Lights for Liberty San Jose:
End the Inhumane Imprisonments & Family Separations of Migrant Asylum Seekers
WHEN: Friday, July 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT
WHERE: San Jose City Hall Plaza, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose 95113
On Friday July 12th, 2019, Lights for Liberty will bring thousands of people to locations worldwide to protest the inhumane conditions faced by refugees and asylum seekers.
At 9 p.m., please hold a candle and share a moment of silence. Bring your own candles and lighter or matches. Together we will light up the world (and social media) to demand an end to human detention camps.
This is a peaceful vigil event.
Share your action via Facebook live @Lights4Liberty, Twitter @lights4liberty, Instagram lights4liberty #lights4liberty #dontlookaway and #endusconcentrationcamps.
Please be respectful of the City Hall Plaza guidelines:
--Equipment (e.g. tables, chairs, canopies, podium) cannot be placed on Plaza. Any equipment placed on the plaza will incur rental fees.
-- All signs must be handheld. No attaching signs to City Hall buildings such as the flagpoles, bollards, and stair railings.
--No sales or distribution of merchandise, food, or beverages.
--The Plaza must remain accessible to the public.
--Chalk is not permitted on the Plaza
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/city-hall-...
