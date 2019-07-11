California’s Biggest Secret? How Big Oil Has Expanded Drilling Under Brown & Newsom by Dan Bacher

Thursday Jul 11th, 2019 5:36 AM

Consumer Watchdog and the FracTracker Alliance today released data showing a major increase in permits for new oil and gas wells this year under Governor Newsom. From January 1 to June 3, DOGGR approved 2,365 new oil and gas well permits and 191 fracking permits.



The data reveals that this year regulators have considerably increased the number of permits granted for drilling new wells (by 35.3%), well reworks (by 28.3%), and hydraulic fracturing (by 103.2%) as compared to the permitting rate during the final year of the Brown administration in 2018. Of the 2,365 well permits issued, 1064 or 45% of them benefitted oil companies invested in by DOGGR officials.