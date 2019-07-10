top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Marin County Supervisors Hear Moving Testimony at TRUTH Forum
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Jul 10th, 2019 1:47 PM
ICE Out Of Marin demands sheriff end ICE cooperation and that Supervisors declare Marin a sanctuary.

Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar
sm_500_7614.jpg
original image (5128x3511)
Marin County held it second TRUTH (Conduct Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds) forum on Tuesday evening.

Starting at 5:30 PM and lasting till 8:00 PM the Main County Board of Supervisors listened to the Sheriff’s report on ICE handovers and a report from ICE Out Of Marin.

They heard moving testimony from Marin County residents, from the aged to children not yet tall enough to reach the lectern.

Sheriff Doyle’s report noted his new policy, in conformance with SB54 (the California Values Act) of significantly reduced ICE notifications this year.

He also enumerated the many previous arrests of the thirteen he turned over, ignoring that it was placing someone into a system where the traditional values of our judicial system no longer hold.

Laura Eberly representing ICE Out of Marin noted that the sheriff is placing people into horrific conditions that would never be allowed in our county, even putting in those who have either served their time or not even yet been charged.

Lisa Bennette, Co Chair of Ice Out of Marin, said that the Sheriff and even officers in the field have and do exercise great flexibility in their cooperation with ICE. She noted that the Sheriff can legally refuse all cooperation.

She called ICE an “inhumane, atrocity riddled system” with which our cooperation has to stop.

While expressing sympathy for the immigrant’s trauma and criticizing Trump and ICE, the Supervisors did not address ICE Out Of Marin’s demand for a supervisory commission over the Sheriff nor the demand that the County, like neighboring counties, declare itself a sanctuary county, and thereby provide additional cover for non-cooperation with ICE.
§Sheriff Doyle
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 10th, 2019 1:47 PM
sm_500_7612.jpg
original image (4875x3397)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 10th, 2019 1:47 PM
sm_500_7565.jpg
original image (5065x3612)
§Laura Eberly, representing ICE Out Of Marin
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 10th, 2019 1:47 PM
sm_500_7568.jpg
original image (3416x2529)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 10th, 2019 1:47 PM
sm_500_7570.jpg
original image (4523x3284)
§Lisa Bennette, Co chair of ICE Out Of Marin
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 10th, 2019 1:47 PM
sm_500_7582.jpg
original image (4259x3083)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 10th, 2019 1:47 PM
sm_500_7592.jpg
original image (4498x3460)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 10th, 2019 1:47 PM
sm_500_7603.jpg
original image (4259x3322)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Jul 10th, 2019 1:47 PM
sm_850_7787.jpg
original image (6782x5075)
TRUTH Forum, people line up to speak.
