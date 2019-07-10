top
South Bay
South Bay
Socialist Analysis & Discussion on U.S. War Threats Against Iran
Date Thursday July 11
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsanjose [at] pslweb.org
Phone408-829-9507
San Jose Peace & Justice Center, 48 S. 7th St.
The Trump administration has imposed deadly sanctions – an economic war – on Iran and is continuing to threaten a massive military attack. This is an outrage that threatens to engulf the Iranian people and potentially the Middle East as a whole in a disastrous military conflict. Even if the Trump administration carries out an attack that it hopes will be of a “limited” character, there is no telling how rapidly the situation will escalate. While the war makers in the Pentagon and the White House plot their next moves, the people’s voice must be heard loud and clear. Join us as we discuss why it is essential that the people of the United States stand up to say no to war and all other forms of aggression against Iran.

Featured Speaker: Richard Becker, author, "Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire"

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/361576171138807/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 10th, 2019 1:04 PM
