Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
Socialist Analysis & Discussion "The War on Immigrants & the Fight Back Movement"
Date Friday July 19
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
2969 Mission St. near 26th St.
From the horrific border concentration camps, to family separations, to the string of deaths of detained children, to the arrest of solidarity activists leaving water for those crossing the border – the brutality and human rights violations by the U.S. government against immigrants are on the rise. Although the Obama administration deported 3 million immigrants, far more than Trump, the cruelty of the current attacks reveals the institutionalized nature of racism and ignores the root cause of immigration – U.S. interventionist foreign policy. Join us for analysis and discussion of the crisis today and the legacy of anti-immigrant policy throughout U.S. history, and get involved in the organizing efforts for the Sept. mass action in defense of immigrants.

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/903872526672180/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 9th, 2019 1:41 PM
