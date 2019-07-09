



Facebook: From the horrific border concentration camps, to family separations, to the string of deaths of detained children, to the arrest of solidarity activists leaving water for those crossing the border – the brutality and human rights violations by the U.S. government against immigrants are on the rise. Although the Obama administration deported 3 million immigrants, far more than Trump, the cruelty of the current attacks reveals the institutionalized nature of racism and ignores the root cause of immigration – U.S. interventionist foreign policy. Join us for analysis and discussion of the crisis today and the legacy of anti-immigrant policy throughout U.S. history, and get involved in the organizing efforts for the Sept. mass action in defense of immigrants.$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/903872526672180/ For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

