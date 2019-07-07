top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 7/20/2019
The Coming Renewable Energy Revolution
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 20
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSan Jose Peace & Justice Center
Emailsharatlin [at] sanjosepeace.org
Phone408-297-2299
Location Details
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112

Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 11, 63, 64, 72, 73, 81, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, Dash, LRT, 181
Can it come soon enough to avert a climate catastrophe?

This talk will describe ongoing technical revolutions in electric power generation and transportation, especially in the context of their potential to mitigate global warming. It will consider the extent to which technical and economic forces will reduce greenhouse emissions despite climate-change denial in the U.S., and what more we need to do.

Dr. Sandeep Agarwal has worked in the Cleantech industry in the Bay Area for the past eight years. Prior to coming to the U.S., he helped organize textile workers in the city of Kanpur, once called the Manchester of India.

Open to the public | Donations welcome

Accessible parking and wheelchair lift are available in the rear parking lot.

Cosponsored by SJPJC, 350 Silicon Valley, SCC Green Party, WILPF San Jose, our developing world, and others
sm_flyer_-_the_coming_renewable_energy_revolution_-_sjpjc_-_20190720_s.jpg
original image (1150x745)
For more event information: https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/921-the-...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 7th, 2019 5:25 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code