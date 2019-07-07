Can it come soon enough to avert a climate catastrophe?



This talk will describe ongoing technical revolutions in electric power generation and transportation, especially in the context of their potential to mitigate global warming. It will consider the extent to which technical and economic forces will reduce greenhouse emissions despite climate-change denial in the U.S., and what more we need to do.



Dr. Sandeep Agarwal has worked in the Cleantech industry in the Bay Area for the past eight years. Prior to coming to the U.S., he helped organize textile workers in the city of Kanpur, once called the Manchester of India.



Accessible parking and wheelchair lift are available in the rear parking lot.



Cosponsored by SJPJC, 350 Silicon Valley, SCC Green Party, WILPF San Jose, our developing world, and others For more event information: https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/921-the-...

