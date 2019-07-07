From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|The Coming Renewable Energy Revolution
|Saturday July 20
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Speaker
|San Jose Peace & Justice Center
|sharatlin [at] sanjosepeace.org
|408-297-2299
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 11, 63, 64, 72, 73, 81, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, Dash, LRT, 181
Can it come soon enough to avert a climate catastrophe?
This talk will describe ongoing technical revolutions in electric power generation and transportation, especially in the context of their potential to mitigate global warming. It will consider the extent to which technical and economic forces will reduce greenhouse emissions despite climate-change denial in the U.S., and what more we need to do.
Dr. Sandeep Agarwal has worked in the Cleantech industry in the Bay Area for the past eight years. Prior to coming to the U.S., he helped organize textile workers in the city of Kanpur, once called the Manchester of India.
Open to the public | Donations welcome
Accessible parking and wheelchair lift are available in the rear parking lot.
Cosponsored by SJPJC, 350 Silicon Valley, SCC Green Party, WILPF San Jose, our developing world, and others
For more event information: https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/921-the-...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 7th, 2019 5:25 PM
