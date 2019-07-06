From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Signs Seen in San Francisco on Day of Action to Close the Camps Pt. I
Please credit the photographer if you use these photos as follows:
July 12 Day of Action to Close the Camps.
In San Francisco 1,000 protesters demanded that their representatives close the camps, stop funding family detention and deportation, bear witness and reunite families.
§kid on shoulders with a sign she made
