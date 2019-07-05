Join us to learn about the grassroots effort to save the area traditionally known as Juristac--an incredibly important ceremonial site for the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band. The land is threatened by a proposed quarry, which would cover 320 acres, level entire hillsides, and remove 40 million tons of sand and gravel.



Respect Human Rights: Juristac contains ancient village sites, ceremonial sites, and burial grounds. No amount of mitigation can ensure the preservation of cultural resources. And, in Amah Mutsun tradition, there will be no way to repair the spiritual damage done to this sacred site--a site which should be treated with the same respect as other important pilgrimage sites around the world.



Protect the Natural Environment: Juristac is home to endangered and threatened species. It is an important wildlife corridor, connecting the unique habitats of the Santa Cruz, Gabilan, and Diablo mountain rages. It occupies the extremely sensitive watershed of the Pajaro River. And its water table is prone to saltwater intrusion.



Thousands of other Indigenous cultural sites in Santa Clara County have already been destroyed by urban sprawl, extractive industry, and agriculture. Indeed, hydraulic-injection oil production and other development has already impacted areas near the proposed quarry. It's up to each of us to ensure that this pattern of cultural and ecological destruction stops. In many respects, this is the equivalent to the Dakota Access Pipeline in our own backyard.



The meeting will include a multimedia presentation. Coordinating efforts will also be discussed, including: outreach to existing organizations, signature gathering, and otherwise ensuring that government officials listen to their constituents. Long-term prospects for Indigenous Solidarity in the South Bay will also be discussed--Juristac is unique, but the type of issue it represents is not! Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 5th, 2019 5:24 PM