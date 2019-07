“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddle masses yearning to breathe free”

--Emma Lazarus, as inscribed on the Statue of Liberty



WHEN: July 12, 2019 (check your local event listing for time)



WHERE: San Francisco Bay Area, State of California, throughout the USA, and worldwide events



EVENT FINDER:



On Friday July 12th, 2019, Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps, will bring thousands of people to locations worldwide as well as to concentration camps across the country, into the streets and into their own front yards, to protest the inhumane conditions faced by migrants.



Key events are planned in El Paso, Texas, where migrants are being housed in outdoor conditions under a bridge with no running water for months at a time; Homestead, FL, at a migrant child detention facility that has caused mass abuse and neglect; in San Diego, near the point of entry site from Tijuana; in New York City, at Foley Square, where hundreds of migrants are processed through detention a day; and in Washington, DC, in Lafayette Park, to demand action from Congress to end concentration camps and impeach the President. Legislators, activists, organizers, and members of impacted communities will speak prior to the candlelight vigil.



Across this country, we have witnessed acts against people fleeing persecution many of us thought we would never see in modern times.



At Trump’s concentration camps, teen mothers and babies are held outdoors in “dog pounds.” We have witnessed the sick and elderly confined to “icebox” rooms for weeks at a time. Unbelievably, children as young as 4 months are taken from their parents, medicine is confiscated, and medical care withheld, and LGBTQ and disabled individuals are held in solitary confinement.



“The Trump administration’s immigration policies and detention camps meet the United Nations’ definition of genocide and crimes against humanity,” said Elizabeth Cronise McLaughlin, lawyer, activist and organizer. “Congress is refusing to stop the president and his policies. We cannot allow these atrocities to be perpetrated in our name.”



Perhaps most terrifying, refugees are beginning to be moved onto military grounds, where there will be a lack of oversight from the media, lawyers, and human rights monitors.



“Now is the time for every person to stand up and say, ‘We will not accept this!’ No more hesitating. No more denial. No more fear. We need to be bold, and loud, and unrelenting. That’s the only way we can stop this,” said Kristin Mink, activist and organizer.



LIGHTS FOR LIBERTY:



We are a coalition of people, many of whom are mothers, dedicated to human rights, and the fundamental principle behind democracy that all human beings have a right to life, liberty and dignity.



We are partnering with international, national, regional and local communities and organizations who believe that these fundamental rights are not negotiable and are willing to protect them.



SPONSORS / SUPPORTERS:



SEIU NATIONAL

WOMEN’S MARCH

INDIVISIBLE

AMERICAN TEACHER’S FEDERATION

CENTER FOR POPULAR DEMOCRACY

UNITED FARM WORKERS FOUNDATION

THE DOLORES HUERTA FOUNDATION

PROJECT LIFELINE

SEIU 32BJ

POSTCARDS FOR AMERICA

HOUSING WORKS

V-DAY

ONE BILLION RISING

CITY OF JOY

UNITED AGAINST RACISM AND FASCISM

CASA

CODE PINK

AL OTRO LADO

BORDER ANGELS

MAKE THE ROAD NY

PARK AVENUE CHRISTIAN CHURCH

LAWYERS FOR GOOD GOVERNMENT

LAWYER MOMS OF AMERICA

BLACK MOVEMENT LAW PROJECT

AMERICAN IMMIGRATION LAWYERS ASSOCIATION NY

IMMIGRANT DEFENSE PROJECT

BLACK ALLIANCE FOR JUST IMMIGRATION

COURAGE CAMPAIGN

AZ RESIST

DON’T SEPARATE FAMILIES

TORAH TRUMPS HATE

JUDSON MEMORIAL CHURCH

MIDDLE COLLEGIATE CHURCH

UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST SERVICE COMMITTEE

INTERFAITH JUSTICE COALITION

NEW SANCTUARY COALITION

BORDER HUMAN RIGHTS NETWORK

COALITION TO END CHILD DETENTION EL PASO

GET ORGANIZED BROOKLYN

SYRIA SOLIDARITY NYC

NORTH EAST INDIANA ATHEISTS

ACTIVATE LABS

CODE PINK NY

WOMEN’S MARCH FLORIDA

WOMEN’S MARCH NORTH FLORIDA

BLUE WAVE COALITION

INDIVISIBLE ST. JOHN’S

WOMEN’S MARCH TENNESSEE

WITNESS HOMESTEAD

DESERT PROGRESSIVES INDIVISIBLE

THE CENTER FOR WORKER JUSTICE OF EASTERN IOWA

ALL HANDS AZ

AZ JEWS FOR JUSTICE

HANDMAIDS RESISTANCE PHOENIX

PANTSUIT NATION AZ

STAND INDIVISIBLE AZ

AZ LATINX CAUCUS

OUR REVOLUTION YUMA

WOMEN’S MARCH SEDONA

TOGETHER WE WILL NORTHERN ARIZONA

RYAN KNIGHT #PROUDRESISTOR

MUELLER SHE WROTE

BACKBONE CAMPAIGN

RAPID RESPONSE NETWORK OF KERN COUNTY

KERN WELCOMES

WOMEN’S MARCH KERN

ACLU SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

TOGETHER WE WILL PALO ALTO MOUNTAIN VIEW

BRAVE NEW FILMS

MICAH FAITH TABLE

CONGREGATION BEIT SIMCHAT TORAH

UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

CENTER FOR WORKER JUSTICE IOWA

WEST VALLEY RESISTANCE

NEW YORK CIVIC ENGAGEMENT TABLE

OUR REVOLUTION TEXAS

FEED OUR DEMOCRACY

VETERANS FOR AMERICAN IDEALS

LATINX IMMIGRANTS OF IOWA

HERD ON THE HILL

REFUSE FASCISM

GREATER PEORIA INDIVISIBLE

OUR REVOLUTION MARYLAND

COCINO COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY

NASTY WOMEN GET SHIT DONE-NWGSD

INTERFAITH CENTER-ICNY

1199 SEIU

LOCAL 30 SAN DIEGO COUNTY HOTEL & FOOD SERVICE WORKERS

NWU-NATIONAL WRITERS UNION

THE CHURCH OF ASCENSION CITY OF NY

WORKMENS CIRCLE

COUNCIL ON AMERICAN ISLAMIC RELATIONS

WASHINGTON ETHICAL SOCIETY

UNLOCAL

UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST JUSTICE ARIZONA NETWORK

THE VALLEY STANDS UP

INDIVISIBLE OC

INDIVISIBLE KINGMAN

NEW YORK COMMUNITES FOR CHANGE

FAITH IN ACTION

CONGRESSIONAL ACTION NETWORK

EDUCATORS FOR MIGRANT JUSTICE

WASHINGTON ETHICAL SOCIETY

ST PAUL ST ANDREW

NEW YORK TAXI WORKERS ALLIANCE

THE GREATER NEW YORK LABOR- RELIGION COALITION

NEW YORK STATE COUNCIL OF CHURCHES

EDUCATORS FOR MIGRANT JUSTICE

THE BADASS TEACHERS ASSOCIATION

ANSWER COALITION SAN DIEGO

BRIDGE OF LOVE ACROSS THE BORDER

CENTER FOR INTERDISCIPLINARY ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE SAN DIEGO - CIEJ

COLECTIVO ZAPATISTA

DANZA MEXICAYOTL

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS OF AMERICA- SD

KALPULLI KETZALHUITZILIN

MIGRANT CHILD WATCH

OVERPASS LIGHT BRIGADE SD

PARTY FOR SOCIALISM AND LIBERATION

PEOPLE OVER PROFITS SD

SAN DIEGO BORDER DREAMERS

SAN DIEGO INDIVISIBLE

SAN DIEGO LA RAZA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION

SAN DIEGO TENANTS UNION

SD SOCIALISTS

SOCIALIST UNITY PARTY

UNITED WE DREAM

WOMENS MARCH SAN DIEGO

UNITED SERVICE WORKERS WEST-SEIU

BUDDHIST ACTION COALITION







