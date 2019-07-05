From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Lights for Liberty: Worldwide Vigils to End Human Concentration Camps
|Date
|Friday July 12
|Time
|1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|LightsforLiberty.org
|https://www.lightsforliberty.org/
|Phone
|TEXT: 977-79
|Location Details
|
Vigils/protests being held in the San Francisco Bay Area, State of California, nationwide/USA, and worldwide
Find an event near you: https://www.lightsforliberty.org/localevents
|
Lights for Liberty: Worldwide Vigils to End Human Concentration Camps of Migrants Now!
“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddle masses yearning to breathe free”
--Emma Lazarus, as inscribed on the Statue of Liberty
WHEN: July 12, 2019 (check your local event listing for time)
WHERE: San Francisco Bay Area, State of California, throughout the USA, and worldwide events
EVENT FINDER: https://www.lightsforliberty.org/localevents
On Friday July 12th, 2019, Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps, will bring thousands of people to locations worldwide as well as to concentration camps across the country, into the streets and into their own front yards, to protest the inhumane conditions faced by migrants.
Key events are planned in El Paso, Texas, where migrants are being housed in outdoor conditions under a bridge with no running water for months at a time; Homestead, FL, at a migrant child detention facility that has caused mass abuse and neglect; in San Diego, near the point of entry site from Tijuana; in New York City, at Foley Square, where hundreds of migrants are processed through detention a day; and in Washington, DC, in Lafayette Park, to demand action from Congress to end concentration camps and impeach the President. Legislators, activists, organizers, and members of impacted communities will speak prior to the candlelight vigil.
Across this country, we have witnessed acts against people fleeing persecution many of us thought we would never see in modern times.
At Trump’s concentration camps, teen mothers and babies are held outdoors in “dog pounds.” We have witnessed the sick and elderly confined to “icebox” rooms for weeks at a time. Unbelievably, children as young as 4 months are taken from their parents, medicine is confiscated, and medical care withheld, and LGBTQ and disabled individuals are held in solitary confinement.
“The Trump administration’s immigration policies and detention camps meet the United Nations’ definition of genocide and crimes against humanity,” said Elizabeth Cronise McLaughlin, lawyer, activist and organizer. “Congress is refusing to stop the president and his policies. We cannot allow these atrocities to be perpetrated in our name.”
Perhaps most terrifying, refugees are beginning to be moved onto military grounds, where there will be a lack of oversight from the media, lawyers, and human rights monitors.
“Now is the time for every person to stand up and say, ‘We will not accept this!’ No more hesitating. No more denial. No more fear. We need to be bold, and loud, and unrelenting. That’s the only way we can stop this,” said Kristin Mink, activist and organizer.
LIGHTS FOR LIBERTY:
We are a coalition of people, many of whom are mothers, dedicated to human rights, and the fundamental principle behind democracy that all human beings have a right to life, liberty and dignity.
We are partnering with international, national, regional and local communities and organizations who believe that these fundamental rights are not negotiable and are willing to protect them.
SPONSORS / SUPPORTERS:
SEIU NATIONAL
WOMEN’S MARCH
INDIVISIBLE
AMERICAN TEACHER’S FEDERATION
CENTER FOR POPULAR DEMOCRACY
UNITED FARM WORKERS FOUNDATION
THE DOLORES HUERTA FOUNDATION
PROJECT LIFELINE
SEIU 32BJ
POSTCARDS FOR AMERICA
HOUSING WORKS
V-DAY
ONE BILLION RISING
CITY OF JOY
UNITED AGAINST RACISM AND FASCISM
CASA
CODE PINK
AL OTRO LADO
BORDER ANGELS
MAKE THE ROAD NY
PARK AVENUE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
LAWYERS FOR GOOD GOVERNMENT
LAWYER MOMS OF AMERICA
BLACK MOVEMENT LAW PROJECT
AMERICAN IMMIGRATION LAWYERS ASSOCIATION NY
IMMIGRANT DEFENSE PROJECT
BLACK ALLIANCE FOR JUST IMMIGRATION
COURAGE CAMPAIGN
AZ RESIST
DON’T SEPARATE FAMILIES
TORAH TRUMPS HATE
JUDSON MEMORIAL CHURCH
MIDDLE COLLEGIATE CHURCH
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST SERVICE COMMITTEE
INTERFAITH JUSTICE COALITION
NEW SANCTUARY COALITION
BORDER HUMAN RIGHTS NETWORK
COALITION TO END CHILD DETENTION EL PASO
GET ORGANIZED BROOKLYN
SYRIA SOLIDARITY NYC
NORTH EAST INDIANA ATHEISTS
ACTIVATE LABS
CODE PINK NY
WOMEN’S MARCH FLORIDA
WOMEN’S MARCH NORTH FLORIDA
BLUE WAVE COALITION
INDIVISIBLE ST. JOHN’S
WOMEN’S MARCH TENNESSEE
WITNESS HOMESTEAD
DESERT PROGRESSIVES INDIVISIBLE
THE CENTER FOR WORKER JUSTICE OF EASTERN IOWA
ALL HANDS AZ
AZ JEWS FOR JUSTICE
HANDMAIDS RESISTANCE PHOENIX
PANTSUIT NATION AZ
STAND INDIVISIBLE AZ
AZ LATINX CAUCUS
OUR REVOLUTION YUMA
WOMEN’S MARCH SEDONA
TOGETHER WE WILL NORTHERN ARIZONA
RYAN KNIGHT #PROUDRESISTOR
MUELLER SHE WROTE
BACKBONE CAMPAIGN
RAPID RESPONSE NETWORK OF KERN COUNTY
KERN WELCOMES
WOMEN’S MARCH KERN
ACLU SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
TOGETHER WE WILL PALO ALTO MOUNTAIN VIEW
BRAVE NEW FILMS
MICAH FAITH TABLE
CONGREGATION BEIT SIMCHAT TORAH
UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
CENTER FOR WORKER JUSTICE IOWA
WEST VALLEY RESISTANCE
NEW YORK CIVIC ENGAGEMENT TABLE
OUR REVOLUTION TEXAS
FEED OUR DEMOCRACY
VETERANS FOR AMERICAN IDEALS
LATINX IMMIGRANTS OF IOWA
HERD ON THE HILL
REFUSE FASCISM
GREATER PEORIA INDIVISIBLE
OUR REVOLUTION MARYLAND
COCINO COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY
NASTY WOMEN GET SHIT DONE-NWGSD
INTERFAITH CENTER-ICNY
1199 SEIU
LOCAL 30 SAN DIEGO COUNTY HOTEL & FOOD SERVICE WORKERS
NWU-NATIONAL WRITERS UNION
THE CHURCH OF ASCENSION CITY OF NY
WORKMENS CIRCLE
COUNCIL ON AMERICAN ISLAMIC RELATIONS
WASHINGTON ETHICAL SOCIETY
UNLOCAL
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST JUSTICE ARIZONA NETWORK
THE VALLEY STANDS UP
INDIVISIBLE OC
INDIVISIBLE KINGMAN
NEW YORK COMMUNITES FOR CHANGE
FAITH IN ACTION
CONGRESSIONAL ACTION NETWORK
EDUCATORS FOR MIGRANT JUSTICE
WASHINGTON ETHICAL SOCIETY
ST PAUL ST ANDREW
NEW YORK TAXI WORKERS ALLIANCE
THE GREATER NEW YORK LABOR- RELIGION COALITION
NEW YORK STATE COUNCIL OF CHURCHES
EDUCATORS FOR MIGRANT JUSTICE
THE BADASS TEACHERS ASSOCIATION
ANSWER COALITION SAN DIEGO
BRIDGE OF LOVE ACROSS THE BORDER
CENTER FOR INTERDISCIPLINARY ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE SAN DIEGO - CIEJ
COLECTIVO ZAPATISTA
DANZA MEXICAYOTL
DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS OF AMERICA- SD
KALPULLI KETZALHUITZILIN
MIGRANT CHILD WATCH
OVERPASS LIGHT BRIGADE SD
PARTY FOR SOCIALISM AND LIBERATION
PEOPLE OVER PROFITS SD
SAN DIEGO BORDER DREAMERS
SAN DIEGO INDIVISIBLE
SAN DIEGO LA RAZA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION
SAN DIEGO TENANTS UNION
SD SOCIALISTS
SOCIALIST UNITY PARTY
UNITED WE DREAM
WOMENS MARCH SAN DIEGO
UNITED SERVICE WORKERS WEST-SEIU
BUDDHIST ACTION COALITION
For more event information: https://www.lightsforliberty.org/localevents
