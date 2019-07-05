top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
View other events for the week of 7/12/2019
Stop I.C.E.
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday July 12
Time 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRise Up July 12th
Location Details
ICE HQ (630 Sansome Street)
WHEN: July 12th 2019, 2pm
WHERE: ICE HQ (630 Sansome Street) in San Francisco
WHY: Responding to the call for a week of action against ICE from July 8th to 12th, we choose to rally outside their SF office.
WHAT DO WE WANT? The camps closed, the families reunited, and immigrants left alone!
65420751_328601488060122_1694748692902313984_n.jpg
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 5th, 2019 2:30 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code