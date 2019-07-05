From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Friday July 12
|2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Protest
|Rise Up July 12th
|ICE HQ (630 Sansome Street)
WHEN: July 12th 2019, 2pm
WHERE: ICE HQ (630 Sansome Street) in San Francisco
WHY: Responding to the call for a week of action against ICE from July 8th to 12th, we choose to rally outside their SF office.
WHAT DO WE WANT? The camps closed, the families reunited, and immigrants left alone!
