WHEN: July 12th 2019, 2pm

WHERE: ICE HQ (630 Sansome Street) in San Francisco

WHY: Responding to the call for a week of action against ICE from July 8th to 12th, we choose to rally outside their SF office.

WHAT DO WE WANT? The camps closed, the families reunited, and immigrants left alone!



Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 5th, 2019 2:30 PM