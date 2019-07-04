The 8th Annual World Naked Bike Ride - San Francisco 2019 Northern Hemisphere Part II is July 13th.



We meet near the Ferry Building on Embarcadero in an open public area to the north and between the Farmer's Market and the Starbuck's. We will begin meeting there at 11:00 AM. Please remained dressed until we have sufficient numbers of riders and are near the time we will ride.



We will have time to do body/face paint and reacquaint ourselves with old friends. Bring body paints, watercolors and markers to apply slogans and designs to each other and adorn your bikes with signs; meet with old and new friends. Our ride typically begins just a bit after the Noon hour.



While it is a "naked" bike ride, all are welcome; it's ride as bare as you dare. You decide how much bare you can dare, you can go all out in the joy of sun clad nakedness, go topless, bikinis, body paint or latex, leotard or lingerie, or tuxedos, whatever you feel like. whatever costume you are comfortable riding with. And we have already had several WNBRs while under cloud of the oppressive anti-nudity ordinance, with NO citations or complaints. If you are still uncertain, than its best to have a sarong, a beach wrap or shorts ready for quick coverup.



All WNBR focus on our continued world wide protest of the domination and dependency of big oil, our need for continued renewable energy and technological advances to better our planet. And now more than ever, to protest the Trump Administration whose very goals are to benefit big oil, clean coal(?) and put the environment at greater risk than ever.



Skates or skateboards have ridden along with us in the past. Also we had our first tandem bike in a recent ride. We've had a nude unicyclist? And music maestro please. How about some of you musical bikes from Rock The Bike sounding off with us?



Our route will take us through many popular spots in the city such as Fisherman's Wharf, the Marina, Union Street, North Beach, along Embarcadero, the Civic Center, the Castro and possibility Ocean Beach.



You say you can't make it to the start on time? Don't worry, it's a "Do It Yourself" ride. Join us anytime you find us along the route and feel free to leave when you must. It's great fun and an event you shouldn't miss. Tell all your bike, tech savvy and environmentally concerned friends to join us. It's ride as bare as you dare for the 8th Annual World Naked Bike Ride - San Francisco No Hemi Part II 2019.



Tell all your friends and hope to see you bare. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2450655871...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 4th, 2019 11:23 AM