The Alchemy of Manhood: A Celebration of Healthy Masculinity for SGL GBTQ Black Men
Date Saturday July 27
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorButterfly Williams
Location Details
Oakland Peace Center
111 Fairmount Avenue (@ 29th Street)
Oakland, CA 94611
Urban Healers, an Oakland-based group that initiates men into healthy masculinity, will present the event “The Alchemy of Manhood: A Celebration of Healthy Masculinity for Same Gender Loving GBTQ Black Men” at the Oakland Peace Center on July 27, 2019. Urban Healers was recently featured in the San Francisco Chronicle.

“This interactive event is a safe and enjoyable way for same-gender-loving Black men to heal ourselves and our community,” says cultural organizer Butterfly Williams, “as we transform masculinity into a practice of communication, consent and connection.”

The community-based event offers a live DJ dance party, elder dialogue, alchemical art-making and a psychedelic funk band by, for and about same-gender-loving Black men. Presenters at the event include Blackberri, a pioneer in the gay men’s music movement; DJ Lamont, a professional DJ and radio show host; OMB, a four man funk band; and Butterfly Williams, a PhD candidate in Psychology at Saybrook University.

The event enjoys support from a variety of community-based organizations, including: Organizational Co-Sponsors: Urban Healers, Fingersnaps Media Arts, The Iruke Project, Pacific Center for Human Growth, The Tenth Magazine and AIDS Housing Information Project.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 3rd, 2019 2:24 PM
