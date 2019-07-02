top
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice
Outraged San Franciscans Protest Trump's Concentration Camps
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jul 2nd, 2019 9:48 PM
Protest Expands to Include Market Street and Pelosi's Office

Photos and Text: Leon Kunstenaar. Drawing: Michael de Adder

sm_0850_7016.jpg
original image (4005x5275)
A July 2 street protest set for Senator Feinstein's office at One Post Street suddenly became very big. Starting with a handful of MoveOn activists, by twelve thirty the crowd had grown to over a thousand angry citizens.

The mood was one of horror and outrage as reports of mistreatment, particularly of children, and of deaths, filter out.

As the sidewalks could no long contain the crowd, they spilled onto one side of the Market street roadway, then the other, immobilizing the avenue. Trolleys stopped and buses were forced to detour.

Though planned to end at one PM, the crowd was in no mood to go home. They then marched down Market street to the Federal building on Seventh, to Speaker Pelosi's office. Another rally was held.

More protests are planned.
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
