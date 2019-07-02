top
California
California
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation
CA Statewide Fur Ban Passes Committee Vote
by DxE
Tuesday Jul 2nd, 2019 4:53 PM
Supporters Look to Expand on Fur Bans in West Hollywood, San Francisco, and LA
sm_dxe_ab44-rabbit.jpg
original image (1600x1063)
The 5-2 vote (with two abstentions) on June 25 in support of AB-44, a statewide ban on fur sales and manufacture, is the latest indication of the huge uptick in anti-fur sentiment.

Bans have also been introduced in Hawaii and most recently New York City. The battle in California is particularly notable, as an unexpected coalition has come forward to support the ban, including Pulitzer-prize winning journalist Glenn Greenwald, former General Electric CEO Jack Welch and his wife Suzy Welch, musician Moby, actor James Cromwell and even controversial alt-right personality Mike Cernovich.

Despite fierce industry opposition, the CA law has passed through the state assembly and now the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Water, and could set off a chain reaction that will be the end of the fur industry nationwide.

Emboldened by these legislative campaigns — and the wave of fashion labels dropping fur, including Michael Kors, Chanel, and Versace -- activism against the industry has surged. A stream of whistleblower footage has recently emerged, including DxE investigations of a large chinchilla breeding facility, where they found these naturally social and active animals isolated in small cages, and of a California rabbit farm, where they found dead, rotting animals amongst the hundreds living in cages.
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§Lobbying at the Capitol Building in Sacramento
by DxE Tuesday Jul 2nd, 2019 4:53 PM
sm_dxe_ab44.jpg
original image (1600x953)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code