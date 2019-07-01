top
The San Francisco Comfort Women Memorial & Lessons For Today
Date Saturday July 06
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorComfort Worker Justice Coalition
Location Details
St. Mary’s Square
651 California St.
San Francisco, CA
During the 2nd world war, the Japanese Imperial Army set up a system for the sexual exploitation of what has been called ‘comfort women’. It included over 200,000 and there has been a worldwide movement to remember these women and to oppose all sexual slavery. Supporters of the San Francisco Comfort Women Justic Coalition worked to to build a monument to these women in. San Francisco and were met with organized resistance from the Japanese government which is denying that this took place which is called “denialism”. The sculpture was constructed and it has become an important center for remembrance and learning about this history to prevent it from taking place again.

Join Comfort Women Justice Coalition leader Judith “Mirk” Murkson who is also with the Lawyers Guild who will provide a history of the monument and what it means today.
https://remembercomfortwomen.org
https://www.facebook.com/comfortwomenjusticecoalition
For more event information: https://remembercomfortwomen.org

