Date Saturday July 27
Time 3:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/Authorvegan peace punk
Location Details
924 Gilman St, Berkeley, California 94710
(all ages venue)
Workshops, speakers, poets, vendors, live bands, fashion show and much more.
More info-
https://diyzine.com/anarchistgathering2019.html

Anarchist gathering 2019! Featuring speakers, poets, workshops, a fashion show, bands, and more!
SATURDAY DAY ONE-
BANDS:
ICONOCLAST (Los Angeles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVdJAaMVfQw

Headdress (anarcho peace punk from Inland Empire)
https://dressyourhead.bandcamp.com/track/hope-for-a-future

Mystic Priestess (anarcho post punk / death rock )
https://mysticpriestess.bandcamp.com/

Aztlan Underground (Los Angeles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_BLB2mqsLM

Medusa Stare (anarcho goth from Seattle)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhMoS3I3wgA

Otzi (dark post-punk trio from Oakland)
https://otzi.bandcamp.com/

The Revolutionary Eseibio The Automatic
(black power revolutionary hip hop )
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/rap-panther-party/1279976057

Graveyard Junkies (queer punx from Orange County)
https://graveyardjunkiesnoise.bandcamp.com/

Bastet (Dark punx from Oakland / S.F.)
https://bastet.bandcamp.com/releases

Feminist Punk Rock fashion show by Audey Thunders Clothing

Workshop- "What We Can Learn From Other Movements": Images and stories of the Black Panther Party in South Berkeley by Billy X Jennings from 4pm-5pm

Speakers & Poets: Sasha LaPointe, Mariam Ataya, Jakobe Ares from Beginning Of The End fanzine, Shawn McDougal , Kira Garcia, Paradise, and J.Lee from Orange County Peace Punks

MC by Chris from Korrosive and Mardhavi
Stage manager Chuck

FOR MORE INFO GO TO: https://diyzine.com/anarchistgathering2019.html

ALL AGES. $10 + $2 membership. Doors at 3pm and ends at 12am
SAFER SPACE VENUE: absolutely NO DRUGS, ALCOHOL, or BIGOTED BEHAVIOR will be tolerated.

924 Gilman St., Berkeley, CA
An All Ages DIY, Volunteer Run, 501(c)(3) Nonprofit, Music & Art Community Space Since 1986.
sm_berkeleyanarchistgathering2019day1poster.jpg
original image (1325x2048)
For more event information: https://diyzine.com/anarchistgathering2019...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 1st, 2019 7:33 PM
§
by vegan peace punk Monday Jul 1st, 2019 7:33 PM
sm_flyers2.jpg
original image (752x538)
https://diyzine.com/anarchistgathering2019...
