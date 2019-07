More info-

Anarchist gathering 2019! Featuring speakers, poets, workshops, a fashion show, bands, and more!

SATURDAY DAY ONE-

BANDS:

ICONOCLAST (Los Angeles)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVdJAaMVfQw



Headdress (anarcho peace punk from Inland Empire)

https://dressyourhead.bandcamp.com/track/hope-for-a-future



Mystic Priestess (anarcho post punk / death rock )

https://mysticpriestess.bandcamp.com/



Aztlan Underground (Los Angeles)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_BLB2mqsLM



Medusa Stare (anarcho goth from Seattle)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhMoS3I3wgA



Otzi (dark post-punk trio from Oakland)

https://otzi.bandcamp.com/



The Revolutionary Eseibio The Automatic

(black power revolutionary hip hop )

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/rap-panther-party/1279976057



Graveyard Junkies (queer punx from Orange County)

https://graveyardjunkiesnoise.bandcamp.com/



Bastet (Dark punx from Oakland / S.F.)

https://bastet.bandcamp.com/releases



Feminist Punk Rock fashion show by Audey Thunders Clothing



Workshop- "What We Can Learn From Other Movements": Images and stories of the Black Panther Party in South Berkeley by Billy X Jennings from 4pm-5pm



Speakers & Poets: Sasha LaPointe, Mariam Ataya, Jakobe Ares from Beginning Of The End fanzine, Shawn McDougal , Kira Garcia, Paradise, and J.Lee from Orange County Peace Punks



MC by Chris from Korrosive and Mardhavi

Stage manager Chuck



FOR MORE INFO GO TO:



ALL AGES. $10 + $2 membership. Doors at 3pm and ends at 12am

SAFER SPACE VENUE: absolutely NO DRUGS, ALCOHOL, or BIGOTED BEHAVIOR will be tolerated.



924 Gilman St., Berkeley, CA

