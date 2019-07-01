From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Workshops, speakers, poets, vendors, live bands, fashion show and much more.
More info-
https://diyzine.com/anarchistgathering2019.html
Anarchist gathering 2019! Featuring speakers, poets, workshops, a fashion show, bands, and more!
SATURDAY DAY ONE-
BANDS:
ICONOCLAST (Los Angeles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVdJAaMVfQw
Headdress (anarcho peace punk from Inland Empire)
https://dressyourhead.bandcamp.com/track/hope-for-a-future
Mystic Priestess (anarcho post punk / death rock )
https://mysticpriestess.bandcamp.com/
Aztlan Underground (Los Angeles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_BLB2mqsLM
Medusa Stare (anarcho goth from Seattle)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhMoS3I3wgA
Otzi (dark post-punk trio from Oakland)
https://otzi.bandcamp.com/
The Revolutionary Eseibio The Automatic
(black power revolutionary hip hop )
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/rap-panther-party/1279976057
Graveyard Junkies (queer punx from Orange County)
https://graveyardjunkiesnoise.bandcamp.com/
Bastet (Dark punx from Oakland / S.F.)
https://bastet.bandcamp.com/releases
Feminist Punk Rock fashion show by Audey Thunders Clothing
Workshop- "What We Can Learn From Other Movements": Images and stories of the Black Panther Party in South Berkeley by Billy X Jennings from 4pm-5pm
Speakers & Poets: Sasha LaPointe, Mariam Ataya, Jakobe Ares from Beginning Of The End fanzine, Shawn McDougal , Kira Garcia, Paradise, and J.Lee from Orange County Peace Punks
MC by Chris from Korrosive and Mardhavi
Stage manager Chuck
FOR MORE INFO GO TO: https://diyzine.com/anarchistgathering2019.html
ALL AGES. $10 + $2 membership. Doors at 3pm and ends at 12am
SAFER SPACE VENUE: absolutely NO DRUGS, ALCOHOL, or BIGOTED BEHAVIOR will be tolerated.
924 Gilman St., Berkeley, CA
An All Ages DIY, Volunteer Run, 501(c)(3) Nonprofit, Music & Art Community Space Since 1986.
For more event information: https://diyzine.com/anarchistgathering2019...
