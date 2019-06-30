From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Community Health Care Town Hall
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday July 14
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|California Nurses Association
|Location Details
|275 Main St, Watsonville
|
Watsonville Community Hospital is being sold. The nurses are hosting a Community Health Care Town Hall as a way to bring community members together to have a forum about the need for collaborative avenues to safeguard and enhance vital acute-care services in the Pajaro Valley.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1000683596...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 30th, 2019 10:31 PM
