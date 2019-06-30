



Our Mission

We are a coalition of people, many of whom are mothers, dedicated to human rights, and the fundamental principle behind democracy that all human beings have a right to life, liberty and dignity.



We are partnering with national, regional and local communities and organizations who believe that these fundamental rights are not negotiable and are willing to protect them.



On Friday July 12th, 2019, Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps, will bring thousands of Americans to detention camps across the country, into the streets and into their own front yards, to protest the inhumane conditions faced by refugees.



We will gather on the steps of the Santa Cruz County Courthouse on the Water Street side. Please bring flashlights, candles, signs or any other light-up, creative form of expression to the vigil. National event info https://www.lightsforliberty.org For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3877632385...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 30th, 2019 7:28 PM