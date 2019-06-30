From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights | Police State & PrisonsView other events for the week of 7/12/2019
|Lights for Liberty: Santa Cruz
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday July 12
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Indivisible
|Location Details
|
Superior Court of California, County of Santa Cruz
701 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz,
|
We will gather on the steps of the Santa Cruz County Courthouse on the Water Street side. Please bring flashlights, candles, signs or any other light-up, creative form of expression to the vigil.
Our Mission
We are a coalition of people, many of whom are mothers, dedicated to human rights, and the fundamental principle behind democracy that all human beings have a right to life, liberty and dignity.
We are partnering with national, regional and local communities and organizations who believe that these fundamental rights are not negotiable and are willing to protect them.
On Friday July 12th, 2019, Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps, will bring thousands of Americans to detention camps across the country, into the streets and into their own front yards, to protest the inhumane conditions faced by refugees.
National event info https://www.lightsforliberty.org
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3877632385...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 30th, 2019 7:28 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network