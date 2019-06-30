Worldwide Candle Vigil July 3rd at dusk



Will be handing out info and reflecting together, in the beauty of dusk, our fragile freedoms and honoring our courageous whistleblowers. A meditation/prayer will be said to honor all tortured people, including Julian Assange.



Stevie Wonder birthday song will be sung and recorded to make a worldwide video honoring Assange. The final video will be sent to his family to show the global love and support he has.



Please bring extra LED candles & signs if you can. Most importantly, just be present



#Candles4Assange @BayAssange #Unity4J @AssangeMrs #FreeAssange #FreeAssangeRALLY

-Protect freedom of the press.

-Help be a voice for the tortured

-Bring awareness to totalitarian crimes For more event information: https://bayaction2freeassange.org/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 30th, 2019 6:38 PM