|Candles for Assange
|Wednesday July 03
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Vigil/Ritual
|Bay Action for Assange
Meet at Los Gatos Library Lawn 7pm - 9pm
Worldwide Candle Vigil July 3rd at dusk
Will be handing out info and reflecting together, in the beauty of dusk, our fragile freedoms and honoring our courageous whistleblowers. A meditation/prayer will be said to honor all tortured people, including Julian Assange.
Stevie Wonder birthday song will be sung and recorded to make a worldwide video honoring Assange. The final video will be sent to his family to show the global love and support he has.
Please bring extra LED candles & signs if you can. Most importantly, just be present
#Candles4Assange @BayAssange #Unity4J @AssangeMrs #FreeAssange #FreeAssangeRALLY
-Protect freedom of the press.
-Help be a voice for the tortured
-Bring awareness to totalitarian crimes
For more event information: https://bayaction2freeassange.org/
