South Bay | Media Activism & Independent Media
Candles for Assange
Date Wednesday July 03
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorBay Action for Assange
Location Details
Meet at Los Gatos Library Lawn 7pm - 9pm
Worldwide Candle Vigil July 3rd at dusk

Will be handing out info and reflecting together, in the beauty of dusk, our fragile freedoms and honoring our courageous whistleblowers. A meditation/prayer will be said to honor all tortured people, including Julian Assange.

Stevie Wonder birthday song will be sung and recorded to make a worldwide video honoring Assange. The final video will be sent to his family to show the global love and support he has.

Please bring extra LED candles & signs if you can. Most importantly, just be present

#Candles4Assange @BayAssange #Unity4J @AssangeMrs #FreeAssange #FreeAssangeRALLY
-Protect freedom of the press.
-Help be a voice for the tortured
-Bring awareness to totalitarian crimes
For more event information: https://bayaction2freeassange.org/

by Bay Action for Assange Sunday Jun 30th, 2019 6:38 PM
https://bayaction2freeassange.org/
