top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers | LGBTI / Queer
SF PRIDE 2019 "One Job Is Enough!" Unite Here Local 2 & Free Chelsea & Assange
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jun 30th, 2019 1:52 PM
At San Francisco PRIDE march and rally on June 30, 2019, Unite Here Local 2 workers and leaders talked about why they support PRIDE and also supporters of Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange marched and talked about the jailin of Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange.
sm_img_5230.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SF PRIDE 2019 "One Job Is Enough!" Unite Here Local 2 & Free Chelsea & Assange

San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 joined the SF PRIDE march on June 30, 2019. Members and leaders speak out about their fight for "One Job Is Enough".

Also supporters of Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange also spoke out and marched in the rally.

Additional media:
"One Job Should Be Enough" Marriott! Thousands Rally & March In SF To Protest Largest Hotel Corp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ5TCuSIYL0

02-11-19 SFLC Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian Assange
http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/02-11-19Resolution-in-Support-of-the-Defense-of-WhistleblowerAssange.pdf
Trade Unionists Speak Out On Assange
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/my-movieww-2-11-19-sflc-labor-and-julian-assange-trade-unionists-speak-ou

For more info:
Unite Here Local 2
http://www.unitehere2.org
Bay Action Committee 2 Free Assange
https://bayaction2freeassange.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zVoPQE1Xs8
§Unite Here Local 2 Marched At San Francisco PRIDE
by Labor Video Project Sunday Jun 30th, 2019 1:52 PM
sm_img_5247.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco Unite HERE Local 2 members and leaders marched in PRIDE San Francisco Rally.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zVoPQE1Xs8
§Unite Here Local 2 Members At PRIDE
by Labor Video Project Sunday Jun 30th, 2019 1:52 PM
sm_img_5223.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 members and leaders talked about PRIDE and why having a union contract is important for equality.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zVoPQE1Xs8
§Chelsea Manning & Julian Assange Supporters Joined March
by Labor Video Project Sunday Jun 30th, 2019 1:52 PM
sm_img_5240.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Supporters of Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange joined the march and demanded the freedom of both
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zVoPQE1Xs8
§San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 Received Support During Marriott Strike
by Labor Video Project Sunday Jun 30th, 2019 1:52 PM
sm_img_5225.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 talked about the support they received from the PRIDE community during their 62 day strike.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zVoPQE1Xs8
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code