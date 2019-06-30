From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

SF PRIDE 2019 "One Job Is Enough!" Unite Here Local 2 & Free Chelsea & Assange by Labor Video Project

Sunday Jun 30th, 2019 1:52 PM At San Francisco PRIDE march and rally on June 30, 2019, Unite Here Local 2 workers and leaders talked about why they support PRIDE and also supporters of Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange marched and talked about the jailin of Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange.



San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 joined the SF PRIDE march on June 30, 2019. Members and leaders speak out about their fight for "One Job Is Enough".



Also supporters of Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange also spoke out and marched in the rally.



Additional media:

"One Job Should Be Enough" Marriott! Thousands Rally & March In SF To Protest Largest Hotel Corp

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ5TCuSIYL0



02-11-19 SFLC Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian Assange

http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/02-11-19Resolution-in-Support-of-the-Defense-of-WhistleblowerAssange.pdf

Trade Unionists Speak Out On Assange

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/my-movieww-2-11-19-sflc-labor-and-julian-assange-trade-unionists-speak-ou



For more info:

Unite Here Local 2

http://www.unitehere2.org

Bay Action Committee 2 Free Assange

https://bayaction2freeassange.org

Production of Labor Video Project

San Francisco Unite HERE Local 2 members and leaders marched in PRIDE San Francisco Rally.

San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 members and leaders talked about PRIDE and why having a union contract is important for equality.

Supporters of Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange joined the march and demanded the freedom of both

San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 talked about the support they received from the PRIDE community during their 62 day strike.