Related Categories: Central Valley | Immigrant Rights
March for Immigrant Rights in Fresno's Tower District
by Peter Maiden
Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 4:52 PM
Immigrant Rights March in Fresno's Tower District
sm_d5c_4473.jpg
original image (1296x864)
Around two hundred and fifty people came to Fresno’s Tower District to protest for immigrant rights on June 29. They met at noon and marched up and down Olive Street, from the Tower Theater to Palm Avenue, chanting and carrying signs. The sun was not as hot as usual for summer. Although there was concern about anti-immigrant counter-demonstrators, the march went without incident.
§An altar was set up with a list of names of those who had died trying to cross to the US
by Peter Maiden Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 4:52 PM
sm_d5c_4459.jpg
original image (864x1296)
§Four year-old Jude was a young protester.
by Peter Maiden Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 4:52 PM
sm_d5c_4460.jpg
original image (864x1296)
§Protester Sean Boyd remembered his mother who immigrated escaping Nazism.
by Peter Maiden Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 4:52 PM
sm_d5c_4474.jpg
original image (864x1296)
§Marchers file past diners in a restaurant patio.
by Peter Maiden Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 4:52 PM
sm_d5c_4507.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§The march went past a tattoo parlor.
by Peter Maiden Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 4:52 PM
sm_d5c_4660.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§Gil Pascual exhorts protesters with a megaphone.
by Peter Maiden Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 4:52 PM
sm_d5c_4729.jpg
original image (1296x864)
