March for Immigrant Rights in Fresno's Tower District by Peter Maiden

Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 4:52 PM

Around two hundred and fifty people came to Fresno’s Tower District to protest for immigrant rights on June 29. They met at noon and marched up and down Olive Street, from the Tower Theater to Palm Avenue, chanting and carrying signs. The sun was not as hot as usual for summer. Although there was concern about anti-immigrant counter-demonstrators, the march went without incident.