March for Immigrant Rights in Fresno's Tower District
Immigrant Rights March in Fresno's Tower District
Around two hundred and fifty people came to Fresno’s Tower District to protest for immigrant rights on June 29. They met at noon and marched up and down Olive Street, from the Tower Theater to Palm Avenue, chanting and carrying signs. The sun was not as hot as usual for summer. Although there was concern about anti-immigrant counter-demonstrators, the march went without incident.
§An altar was set up with a list of names of those who had died trying to cross to the US
