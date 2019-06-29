top
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
In San José, Japanese Americans Protest Plan to Jail Migrant Kids
by Text: R. Robertson Photos: Wes Chang, Pro Bono Photo
Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 6:09 AM
Members of the Japanese American community and allies gathered near the steps of the historic Issei Memorial Building in San José's Japantown on June 27 to say, "Never again is now."

In related video (see link), a protest in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma is interrupted by military police on June 24. The Oklahoma location once held Japanese Americans during WWII without due process and before that it imprisoned Native Americans. Protests in San José and Ft. Sill were demonstrations against the Trump administration plan to reopen Ft. Sill to imprison the children of asylum seekers.

Please credit the photographer: Wes Chang, Pro Bono Photo.
sm_nikkeiwcoldphoto.jpg
original image (5507x3879)
The following message was delivered by members of the Japanese American community and allies at a press conference and vigil in San José.

"Separating families at the border, imprisoning asylum seekers in inhumane conditions, and tearing apart communities must stop. Fort Sill [in Oklahoma] once held Japanese Issei or first generation immigrants during WWII without due process. Before that it held Native Americans including Geronimo, who died within its walls. To open it up again to imprison unaccompanied minors, children, would be a travesty and open a painful wound. By holding children on Federal sites, the US government is also able to bypass child safety regulations from the state."

The Nihonmachi Outreach Committee was one of the organizing groups. Nihonmachi means Japantown. San Jose's Japantown is where Japanese immigrants first settled in Santa Clara Valley. It is now one of the last three historical Japantowns in the United States.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7l1jga_R3o
§As the evening grew dark, a light shone on a cascade of origami cranes
by R. Robertson Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 6:09 AM
sm_nikkeiwcfoldedcranes.jpg
original image (3215x3389)
§My family...
by R. Robertson Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 6:09 AM
sm_nikkeiwchapa.jpg
original image (3012x4767)
§Then They Came for Us...
by R. Robertson Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 6:09 AM
sm_nikkeiwcthentheycame4.jpg
original image (5106x3645)
§NO ICE sign at right
by R. Robertson Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 6:09 AM
sm_nikkeiwcnoice.jpg
original image (6030x4046)
§Buddhist prayer
by R. Robertson Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 6:09 AM
sm_nikkeiwcbudprayer.jpeg
original image (4183x3267)
§Native Americans in Solidarity
by R. Robertson Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 6:09 AM
sm_nikkeiwcnative.jpg
original image (6453x4235)
§arrivals
by R. Robertson Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 6:09 AM
sm_nikkeiwchaoles.jpg
original image (4138x4257)
§Issei Memorial Building
by R. Robertson Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 6:09 AM
sm_nikkeiwcjacl.jpg
original image (6720x4480)
§build movements not walls
by R. Robertson Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 6:09 AM
sm_nikkeiwcbuildmovements.jpg
original image (5452x3423)
