Racist Nazi Attack On CCSF Ethnic Studies Professor & Class by Labor Video Project

Saturday Jun 29th, 2019 1:41 AM CCSF Professor Dr. David Palaita faced a racist nazi attack in his class by two students. The students were seeking to terrorize and bust up the class. This has been combined with the CCSF Chancellor Mark Rocha and his rubber stamp Board of Trustees in mass cutbacks in classes, financial mismangement including use of bond funds for PAEC for consultants and cronies who want to privatize the college and sell off the Balboa reservoir to developer Avalon for 1500 high priced condos.



This took place only weeks before the PRIDE march and rally in San Francisco. He has has been teaching at the City College of San Francisco since 2007 in the Department of Interdisciplinary Studies.



He co-founded and is currently coordinator of the new Critical Pacific Islands & Oceania Studies Program and teaches in the Diversity & Social Justice program. At the same time, the chancellor Mark Rocha and his rubber stamp Board Of Trustees have made massive cuts in classes, allowed bathrooms to be out of order for months and are also supporting the privatization of the Balboa reservoir to hand it over to a Avalon a for profit developer. They are also pushing an $800 million dollar bond initiative to rebuilding nearly the entire college.



The Performing Arts Education Center PAEC which was supposed to have been built has been put on hold and the adminstration us illegally spending the money on other development projects and consultants and cronies. They spent $85,000 on a model of their new bond proposal despite the fact their plans leave out the PAEC center.



Students, faculty and counselors who have been terminated talked about the destruction of the college by Rocha.

Many of the students and faculty talked about the hypocrisy of the Chancellor and board who pretend that they support these communities represented by the Ethnic Studies program.



BUSTING up CCSF! CCSF Chancellor, Bd President & Bd Majority Wrecking City College

https://youtu.be/pizpoBQcQuQ



6/25/19 CCSF Board Meeting

http://sanfrancisco.granicus.com/player/clip/33547?view_id=47



The Downsizing & Privatization Of CCSF "Vision 2025" & The Secret Illegal CCSF Board Meetings

https://youtu.be/JhDq_BakeQo



Privatization and Destruction of CCSF

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnDjK5RAkes&t=2s



CCSF Professor Dr. Dr. David Palaita faced two racist nazis who came to his class to bust it up. They put out their racist nazi ideology and also attacked him on social media.

While cutting maintenance for bathrooms on the Ocean campus, Chancellor Mark Rocha spent $85,000 on a model of the new construction for a bond that has not yet been approved or submitted.

Chancellor Mark Rocha and his rubber stamp trustees are demolishing San Francisco City College with massive cutbacks in classes, layoffs of counselors and refusing to properly maintain the campus so it can be turned over to developers.

Mayor London Breed's Planning Commission and Planning Director are run by the developers and speculators and have spent millions of dollars of City funds to privatize the Balboa Reservoir controlled by the PUC for the developer Avalon.

Developer Avalon backed by SF Mayor London Breed wants to grab the city owned Balboa reservoir for 1500 high priced condos that will destroy SF City College and bring even greater massive gridlock to Ocean Avenue. CCSF Chancellor Mark Rocha and his board are doing the bidding of the developers.

California Democrats including SF Demos and CCSF Mark Rocha are eliminating classes and pushing online education. They are also shutting full classes so students are forced to go to private educational institutions.