Join us for an evening with dinner, live African culture and celebrating African community self - determination!

EVERYONE welcome!



Uhuru Furniture & Collectibles is celebrating 30 years in Oakland and 25 years in Philadelphia, PA, as an economic development institution of the African People’s Education and Defense Fund (APEDF), building African community self-determination through powerful programs and institutions for economic development, education, health and social justice by and for the African community. Join us for a beautiful evening with dinner, live African music plus an opportunity to hear from the president of the non-profit, Ona Zene Yeshitela, as well as from the founder and leader of the international Uhuru Movement, Omali Yeshitela! We want to thank you for all your support, shopping, donating and volunteering these last 30 years!



Uhuru Furniture's 30 years of success in Oakland shows how much support there is in the Bay Area for genuine African self-reliance, and to the growing dissatisfaction people have with charity. It is also a testimony to the tenacity and seriousness of African people to be a free and self-determining people. Uhuru Furniture & Collectibles and APEDF have taken bold political stands against police violence, mass imprisonment of African people, as well as the unjust health care system and the violent attack on African communities through gentrification. We see wealth, opportunity and prosperity on one side of town, contrasted by deep poverty and despair on the other. APEDF is leading the way forward for all of us to be part of building a positive future for all. Tickets are $5. No one will be refused for lack of funds. Children are free!

Join us! We look forward to a beautiful evening with you!



Join us as well at our Open House on Saturday 8/3 from 1pm - 2 pm at Uhuru Furniture & Collectibles 3742 Grand Ave., Oakland. Hear from the same powerful speakers as at the banquet, African culture, vendors, refreshments and special sales. Free! For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uhuru-furnitu...

