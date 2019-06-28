From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-WarView other events for the week of 6/29/2019
|Peace with Iran
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday June 29
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Food Not Bombs
|Location Details
|
Town Clock Downtown SC
Water St. & Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
|
Please join us in calling for peace with Iran. Bring banners and signs.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4071288598...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 28th, 2019 1:27 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network