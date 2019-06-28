From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|We are Still Here: Ohlone Elder Honors Her Ancestors
|Sunday August 11
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Screening
|Rucha Chitnis Photography
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
705 Front St, Santa Cruz
Join us for a film screening of 'In the Land of My Ancestors,' followed by a community dialogue with beloved Ohlone elder, Ann Marie Sayers. This documentary short celebrates the living legacy of Sayers, who has created a refuge for indigenous communities in her ancestral land called the Indian Canyon to reclaim their culture and Native roots.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4534288987...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 28th, 2019 1:22 AM
