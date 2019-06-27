top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
View other events for the week of 6/30/2019
Fascism: What It Is and How To Fight It
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday June 30
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorGene Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510.332.3865
Location Details
Niebyl-Proctor Library, 6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
"SUNDAY MORNING AT THE MARXIST LIBRARY" presents:

FASCISM: WHAT IT IS AND HOW TO FIGHT IT - a two part talk including a historical overview of the events leading up to the rise of fascism in Europe leading up to WWII, and a political analysis of the failures of the communist movement at the time in preventing it.

This all in light of the current rise of white supremacy and fascist movements in the U.S., Europe and Latin America and the lack of a united left movement to fight it.

Supplemental handouts will be available, including a timeline. Presented by Peoples Alliance members Bill Bowers and Tova Fry (both former WWP): Bill leading with the historical overview and Tova following with some political analysis, largely based on Trotsky's work of the same name.

Questions and comments will follow the presentations with time limits as needed to ensure that as many people as possible can express their views or ask their questions.

About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library -
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.
sm_anti_fascist_rally_sac_by_terri_kay_cropped.jpg
original image (2360x1105)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2940969209...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 27th, 2019 3:01 PM
§
by Gene Ruyle Thursday Jun 27th, 2019 3:01 PM
icss-fly-2019-06-30-fascism.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (298.3KB)
Event flyer
https://www.facebook.com/events/2940969209...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code