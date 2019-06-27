"SUNDAY MORNING AT THE MARXIST LIBRARY" presents:



FASCISM: WHAT IT IS AND HOW TO FIGHT IT - a two part talk including a historical overview of the events leading up to the rise of fascism in Europe leading up to WWII, and a political analysis of the failures of the communist movement at the time in preventing it.



This all in light of the current rise of white supremacy and fascist movements in the U.S., Europe and Latin America and the lack of a united left movement to fight it.



Supplemental handouts will be available, including a timeline. Presented by Peoples Alliance members Bill Bowers and Tova Fry (both former WWP): Bill leading with the historical overview and Tova following with some political analysis, largely based on Trotsky's work of the same name.



Questions and comments will follow the presentations with time limits as needed to ensure that as many people as possible can express their views or ask their questions.



About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library -

A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.

