



The 1969 Stonewall Rebellion started when the LGBTQ working-class community shouted 'NO MORE!' and stood up against ongoing police repression. That struggle is far from over — equality is not yet fully won. The Trump administration has promised to block the Equality Act and empowered anti-LGBTQ bigots.



What can we do to fight this? We are told that if the Democrats win the elections the reactionary agenda will end. But this is a false narrative. The Democrats rarely act in the interest of working and oppressed people unless they are forced to. The Stonewall Rebellion shows us the way forward. The struggle is what has changed history, pushed back the bigots and forced important changes. It is right to rebel!



The Party for Socialism and Liberation engages in action and education to build the movement against the rule of the banks, corporations, their political lackeys, and the very system that created Trump. We reject the system of capitalism that puts profits over the needs of the people and planet. Join us!



Facebook event:

Join us for this Pride study session and find out more about the radical roots of the Pride celebrations, the struggle that Stonewall ignited, and organizing for a socialist future.The 1969 Stonewall Rebellion started when the LGBTQ working-class community shouted 'NO MORE!' and stood up against ongoing police repression. That struggle is far from over — equality is not yet fully won. The Trump administration has promised to block the Equality Act and empowered anti-LGBTQ bigots.What can we do to fight this? We are told that if the Democrats win the elections the reactionary agenda will end. But this is a false narrative. The Democrats rarely act in the interest of working and oppressed people unless they are forced to. The Stonewall Rebellion shows us the way forward. The struggle is what has changed history, pushed back the bigots and forced important changes. It is right to rebel!The Party for Socialism and Liberation engages in action and education to build the movement against the rule of the banks, corporations, their political lackeys, and the very system that created Trump. We reject the system of capitalism that puts profits over the needs of the people and planet. Join us!Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2290721751189048/ For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 26th, 2019 9:52 AM