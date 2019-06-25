top
#NeverAgainIsNow: Vigil for Children Imprisoned at Border (San Jose)
Date Thursday June 27
Time 8:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorSan Jose Nikkei Resisters & others
Location Details
Issei Memorial Building, 565 North Fifth Street, San Jose, CA
SOLIDARITY VIGIL FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES IMPRISONED AT BORDER

“Children cannot take care of children, and yet that’s how they are trying to run this facility.”
— Warren Binford, Willamette University

#NeverAgainIsNow

When: Thursday, June 27, 2019 @ 8:00 p.m.

Where: Issei Memorial Building, 565 North Fifth Street, San Jose, CA

Executive Order 9066, signed on February 19, 1942, led to the forced removal and incarceration of 120,000 people of Japanese descent during World War II. The San Jose Nikkei Resisters, San Jose Nihonmachi Outreach Committee, and other allies are holding a solitary vigil for the children and their families detained and imprisoned at the border.

The travesty of separating families at the border, imprisoning asylum seekers in inhumane conditions, and tearing apart communities must stop.

We say #NeverAgainIsNow!

Fort Sill once held Japanese Issei or first generation immigrants during WWII without due process. Before that it held Native Americans including Geronimo, who died within its walls. To open it up again to imprison unaccompanied minors, children, would be a travesty and open a painful wound. By holding children on Federal sites, the US government is also able to bypass child safety regulations from the state.

Please join the Japanese American community, San Jose Nikkei Resisters, Nihonmachi Outreach Committee, San Jose JACL, Silicon Valley JACL, Sequoia JACL, and Asian Law Alliance for a Solidarity Vigil and Press Conference on the steps of the historic Issei Memorial Building. If you have candles please bring them. Please share with your networks.

San Jose Nikkei Resisters: https://www.facebook.com/SanJoseNikkeiResisters/San Jose

San Jose Nihonmachi Outreach Committee (NOC): http://www.sjnoc.org/

For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4371315737...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 25th, 2019 9:29 AM
