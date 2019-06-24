Join us for an relatively-informal outreach meeting to learn about the grassroots effort to prevent Juristac (the most sacred ceremonial site of the Amah Mutsun 'Ohlone' People) from being turned into a massive sand and gravel quarry!



Aside from being a sacred site (containing villages, cultural sites, burial grounds, etc.), the area is also an important wildlife corridor and home to endangered and threatened species.



The proposed quarry would cover 320 acres, level entire hillsides, and remove 40 million tons of soil. No amount of mitigation can ensure the preservation of cultural sites. And, in Amah Mutsun tradition, there will be no way to repair the spiritual damage done to this sacred site--a site which should be treated with the same respect as other important pilgrimage sites around the world.



Other areas of Juristac have already been defiled by hydraulic-injection oil production. But the area of the proposed quarry is relatively pristine, minimally impacted by cattle grazing for 200 years.



Thousands of other Indigenous cultural sites in Santa Clara County have already been destroyed by urban sprawl, extractive industry, and agriculture. Don't let the same thing happen to this incredibly important site!



At the meeting we will discuss the history of this issue and how individuals can help stop this quarry. Signature gathering, writing the County Board of Supervisors, spreading the word, and volunteering are all options (and the first three are very easy!). Even grabbing a signature form and getting a handful of family or friends to sign would mean a great deal! It is up to the Board of Supervisors to ultimately approve or deny the quarry application.



This particular meeting is the first we have held at a food venue, and will likely not have as formal a structure. Stop by anytime between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Grab some pizza (sorry, we aren't providing the food) and spend some time getting to know this issue (and the fine, friendly folks already working on it). Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 24th, 2019 11:28 PM