Our Choice! - Let's Talk Reproductive Justice
Date Thursday July 11
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens Film Collective
Location Details
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA
Reproductive rights are being challenged and degraded. What are our rights to abortion access here in California? These are real issues we need to talk about. We'll screen documentary NO CHOICE, personal testimonies from women of color and have a panel of experts who can speak on the issues.
Free event.
Light snacks.
Wheelchair accessible.
Co-sponsored by Access Women's Health Justice and Public Square Media
