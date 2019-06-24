FIGHT POVERTY, NOT THE POOR

Report on The Poor People’s Moral Action Congress and the founding of the Committee to Re-establish the National Union of the Homeless



Wednesday, June 26, 2019

5:00 to 7:00 PM

Resource Center For Nonviolence

612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Free admission and food





The Poor People’s Moral Action Congress was held in Washington DC from June 17 to 19, 2019. Over one thousand poor people, moral leaders, activists, and advocates from over 40 states convened for three days to strategize, learn and build power together. Several local activists participated and will share their experiences and videos of this inspiring event.



Learn more about how you can join the nationwide fusion movement that is shifting the narrative, impacting policies, and building power among the 140 million poor people in the United States.



Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington June, 20, 2020



Homeless, not helpless! Building a nationwide movement to end homelessness



Santa Cruz Union of the Homeless - 831-431-7766 For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1767289486...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 24th, 2019 7:08 PM