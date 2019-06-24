From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Report on The Poor People's Moral Action Congress and the founding of the Committee to Re-establish the National Union of the Homeless
|Wednesday June 26
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Panel Discussion
|Santa Cruz County Poor People's Campaign
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
FIGHT POVERTY, NOT THE POOR
Report on The Poor People’s Moral Action Congress and the founding of the Committee to Re-establish the National Union of the Homeless
Wednesday, June 26, 2019
5:00 to 7:00 PM
Resource Center For Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Free admission and food
The Poor People’s Moral Action Congress was held in Washington DC from June 17 to 19, 2019. Over one thousand poor people, moral leaders, activists, and advocates from over 40 states convened for three days to strategize, learn and build power together. Several local activists participated and will share their experiences and videos of this inspiring event.
Learn more about how you can join the nationwide fusion movement that is shifting the narrative, impacting policies, and building power among the 140 million poor people in the United States.
Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington June, 20, 2020
Homeless, not helpless! Building a nationwide movement to end homelessness
Santa Cruz Union of the Homeless - 831-431-7766
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1767289486...
