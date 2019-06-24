top
#Candles for Assange Independence Action @ Mime Troupe Delores Park
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday July 04
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorBay Action Committee to Free Julian Assange
Emailinfo [at] BayAction2FreeAssange.org
Location Details
Delores Park, San Francisco
Dolores St. & 19th St.
San Francisco, CA 94114
Please join us as we fight for the freedom and very life of Julian Assange. We will be a part of a WORLDWIDE - ALL 7 Continent, 15 Country, 29 City #Candles4Assange Vigil to STOP the WAR on JOURNALISM! Bring candles (we'll have flameless for safety) light, peace and love. We will record a clip of singing Stevie Wonder's Happy Birthday to send to Julian/for a world montage. We will be there to educate and pass out information regarding the plight of Julian Assange. Join us on this "day of Independence" as we fight for the freedom and very life of Julian Assange- as well as our own constitutional freedoms being eroded.
Feel free to fly your flags upside down: The practice of using an upside down flag has its origin in a distress signal; displaying a flag in this manner is "a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property"

Stay for the show: "Treasure Island" - part of LaborFest

A Toxic Tale of Corporate Corsairs, Swashbuckling Swindlers, and Big Buck Buccaneers on the Bay!

The San Francisco Mime Troupe creates and produces socially relevant theater of the highest professional quality and performs it before the broadest possible audience. We do plays that make sense out of the headlines by identifying the forces that shape our lives and dramatizing the operation of these giant forces in small, close-up stories that make our audiences feel the impact of political events on personal life. To make this work accessible the Mime Troupe performs its shows in local parks at a price everyone can afford: FREE.
treasure_island_indybay.jpg
For more event information: http://bayaction2freeassange.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 24th, 2019 3:26 PM
