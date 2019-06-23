Join us at Dyke March to send the message that cops -- the state's front line enforcers of racism, homophobia, transphobia and more -- are not welcome!



We'll be meeting on the steps of Mission High, across from the Dolores Park tennis courts, at 4:30PM, in anticipation of the march which starts at 5pm.



Bring: signs, friends, dates and rage!



Cops are NOT dykes, cops are......



-Stealing homeless people's tents on the streets of SF

-Shooting Black and Brown people

-Shooting queer and disabled folks

-Locking people up in ICE cages

-Torturing people in the SF jail

-Harassing sex workers in the Mission and the Tenderloin

-Sexually harassing women in the back of their squad cars



PRISON ABOLITION

NOT

POLICES APOLOGIES



COPS OUT OF THE DYKE MARCH

COPS OUT OF EVERYWHERE



Accessibility: Our meeting spaces is about 4 blocks from the 16th street Bart, there are sidewalks and curb-cuts the whole way, but there will be lots of people out.

Our action will meet on the side of the park, which will be loud and have thousands of people in it doing all kinds of things, including smoking.

We will not move more 2 blocks.



GAY SHAME is a virus in the system. We are committed to a trans/queer extravaganza that brings direct action to spectacular levels of confrontation. We work collectively outside boring and deceptive non-profit models to fight white supremacy, capitalism, ableism, cops, settler-colonialism and all forms of domination. Liberals think we are frivolous decorations and mainstream gays want us gone. Against them and with each other we instigate, irritate, and agitate, to build cultures of devastating resistance. For more event information: https://gayshame.net/index.php/five-o-out-...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 23rd, 2019 5:22 PM