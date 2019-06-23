top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer | Police State & Prisons
View other events for the week of 6/29/2019
Cops Out Of Dyke March!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 29
Time 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorGay Shame
Location Details
We will meet at 4:30pm on the steps of Mission High on 18th street, across from the park.
Join us at Dyke March to send the message that cops -- the state's front line enforcers of racism, homophobia, transphobia and more -- are not welcome!

We'll be meeting on the steps of Mission High, across from the Dolores Park tennis courts, at 4:30PM, in anticipation of the march which starts at 5pm.

Bring: signs, friends, dates and rage!

Cops are NOT dykes, cops are......

-Stealing homeless people's tents on the streets of SF
-Shooting Black and Brown people
-Shooting queer and disabled folks
-Locking people up in ICE cages
-Torturing people in the SF jail
-Harassing sex workers in the Mission and the Tenderloin
-Sexually harassing women in the back of their squad cars

PRISON ABOLITION
NOT
POLICES APOLOGIES

COPS OUT OF THE DYKE MARCH
COPS OUT OF EVERYWHERE

Accessibility: Our meeting spaces is about 4 blocks from the 16th street Bart, there are sidewalks and curb-cuts the whole way, but there will be lots of people out.
Our action will meet on the side of the park, which will be loud and have thousands of people in it doing all kinds of things, including smoking.
We will not move more 2 blocks.

GAY SHAME is a virus in the system. We are committed to a trans/queer extravaganza that brings direct action to spectacular levels of confrontation. We work collectively outside boring and deceptive non-profit models to fight white supremacy, capitalism, ableism, cops, settler-colonialism and all forms of domination. Liberals think we are frivolous decorations and mainstream gays want us gone. Against them and with each other we instigate, irritate, and agitate, to build cultures of devastating resistance.
sm_cops_out.jpg
original image (1582x2048)
For more event information: https://gayshame.net/index.php/five-o-out-...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 23rd, 2019 5:22 PM
§
by Gay Shame Sunday Jun 23rd, 2019 5:22 PM
sm_boycott-pride-asks-768x1057.jpg
original image (768x1057)
https://gayshame.net/index.php/five-o-out-...
§
by Gay Shame Sunday Jun 23rd, 2019 5:22 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (7.1MB) | Embed Video
https://gayshame.net/index.php/five-o-out-...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code