Facebook event page: The Trump administration has imposed deadly sanctions – an economic war – on Iran and is continuing to threaten a massive military attack. Despite reportedly pulling back from an attack on June 20, Trump has threatened “obliteration like you’ve never seen before.”Join us to say NO to a new war in the Middle East!Initiated by ANSWER Coalition – Act Now to Stop War and End RacismFacebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1531132627024336/ For more event information: http://www.ANSWERsf.org

