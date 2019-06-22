top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
View other events for the week of 6/25/2019
Emergency Rally - No U.S. War on Iran! End the Sanctions Now!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday June 25
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorANSWER Coalition
Emailanswer [at] answersf.org
Phone415-821-6545
Location Details
24th and Mission St. BART Plaza
The Trump administration has imposed deadly sanctions – an economic war – on Iran and is continuing to threaten a massive military attack. Despite reportedly pulling back from an attack on June 20, Trump has threatened “obliteration like you’ve never seen before.”

Join us to say NO to a new war in the Middle East!

Initiated by ANSWER Coalition – Act Now to Stop War and End Racism

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1531132627024336/
iran.jpg
For more event information: http://www.ANSWERsf.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 22nd, 2019 8:55 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code