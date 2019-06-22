From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-WarView other events for the week of 6/25/2019
|Emergency Rally - No U.S. War on Iran! End the Sanctions Now!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday June 25
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|ANSWER Coalition
|answer [at] answersf.org
|Phone
|415-821-6545
|Location Details
|24th and Mission St. BART Plaza
|
The Trump administration has imposed deadly sanctions – an economic war – on Iran and is continuing to threaten a massive military attack. Despite reportedly pulling back from an attack on June 20, Trump has threatened “obliteration like you’ve never seen before.”
Join us to say NO to a new war in the Middle East!
Initiated by ANSWER Coalition – Act Now to Stop War and End Racism
Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1531132627024336/
For more event information: http://www.ANSWERsf.org
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 22nd, 2019 8:55 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network