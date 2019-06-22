top
Iraq
Iraq
protest cheer
Don't Iraq Iran
Date Sunday June 23
Time 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMartha Hubert
Location Details
Downtown San Francisco
We'll be near the escalator to/from BART/MUNI
near the trolley turn around.
Join us Sunday, 6/23 at Powell and Market
in San Francisco at 2:00 pm for a BANNER DROP:
DON'T IRAQ IRAN
We'll be there in solidarity with activists in DC
who are protesting at the White House.
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 22nd, 2019 2:31 PM
