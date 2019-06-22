From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Don't Iraq Iran
|Sunday June 23
|2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Protest
|Martha Hubert
Downtown San Francisco
We'll be near the escalator to/from BART/MUNI
near the trolley turn around.
Join us Sunday, 6/23 at Powell and Market
in San Francisco at 2:00 pm for a BANNER DROP:
DON'T IRAQ IRAN
We'll be there in solidarity with activists in DC
who are protesting at the White House.
