Oregon Governor Kate Brown Signs Five-Year Fracking Ban Bill by Dan Bacher

Friday Jun 21st, 2019 11:29 AM

“While we applaud Governor Brown for signing the fracking moratorium into law, she needs to do even more to stop dangerous fracked gas infrastructure in Oregon," said Food & Water Watch Regional Organizing Manager Thomas Meyer. "A new Food & Water Watch report makes it clear that in order to address the climate crisis, we need to stop all new fracked gas infrastructure, including the Jordan Cove LNG export terminal and the Pacific Connector pipeline. Governor Brown should use her executive authority to stop dangerous fracked gas projects and transition Oregon to 100% clean, renewable energy now."