New coalition launched to protect Bay Area from tar sands, oil tankers by Dan Bacher

Thursday Jun 20th, 2019 7:33 PM

Representatives of the groups in the coalition commented on the launch of the new group.



“Our community knows refinery expansions are a dead end,” said Isabella Zizi, Stand.earth. “We need our public officials like the Contra Costa County supervisors to stand with us in preventing new pollution sources from harming our health, and supporting real solutions like a just transition for refinery workers and local economic development that protects air and water quality.”