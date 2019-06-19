From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Fancisco City Workers Hold Juneteenth Protest at City Hall
Say Discrimination is Pervasive in Supposedly Progressive City
On Juneteenth, June 19th, Black San Francisco City employees rallied on the steps of City Hall to denounce ongoing discrimination in pay and treatment on the job by the supposedly progressive city.
The rally was part of nationwide celebrations and observances to mark the 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery.
In shirts proclaiming "I am Black and I matter" supporters heard speakers telling of their own unequal treatment by the City. The Justice 4 Mario Woods coalition showed a large banner in protest of his mistreatment by police.
The point was made that, even worse than bigots and racists, white "progressives" will wine and dine back folks while standing in the way of sharing any real power.
SEIU labor as well as San Francisco Berniecrats were there to show support.
