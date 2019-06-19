top
On Juneteenth, SF City Workers Demand Firing Of HR Director Micki Callahan
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 8:58 PM
On Juneteenth day June 19, 2019 in San Francisco African American workers and others protested and spoke out against the systemic racism against African American workers. They also called for the immediate resignation of Human Resources Director Micki Callahan who has helped the racists and also promoted managers who engaged in racism and corruption
sm_juneteenth_jones_felisha_6-19-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco city workers spoke out and rallied on Juneteenth June 19, 2019 in front of SF City hall. They talked about the systemic racism and terrorism against African American workers.

They also demanded the resignation of San Francisco City and County Human Resources Director Micki Callahan.

Callahan has been personally involved in orchestrating the racist tactics of managers and promoting racist and corrupt managers and executives in the City.

Previously there was two days of hearings where dozens of workers testified about the verbal and even physical harrassment of managers that was allowed by Callahan.

SEIU 1021 newly elected president of the local Joseph Bryan and his leadership slate in San Francisco which represents over 17,000 workers refused to mobilize the local to support the Juneteenth action.

The workers also reported that the systemic racism is already documented yet the City continues the same racist practices.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFL8je2RvJc
§
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 8:58 PM
sm_img_4544.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
African American Fire Fighters talked about the battle against segregation in San Francisco's fire department.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFL8je2RvJc
§African American City Workers Angry About Treatment
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 8:58 PM
sm_img_4533.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
African American city workers reported on one case after another of racist bullying, discrimination and illegal retaliation and firing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFL8je2RvJc
§African American Workers From Many Departments Spoke
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 8:58 PM
sm_img_4538.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
African American workers in the City and County of San Francisco reported that many if not all have racist practices.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFL8je2RvJc
§SF HR Director Micki Callahan Charged With Orchestrating Racist Practices
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 8:58 PM
callahan_micki_union_buster_in_sf.jpg
San Francisco City and County Human Resources Director Micki Callahan was charged by workers with helping to do damage control for racists and being part of the systemic racism in city departments.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFL8je2RvJc
§Juneteenth Rally In Front of SF City Hall
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 8:58 PM
sm_img_4531.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
African American San Francisco City and County rallied in San Francisco on Juneteenth to demand justice and equality.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFL8je2RvJc
