90,000 Comments Submitted Opposing Plan for New Drilling and Fracking on Public Lands by Los Padres ForestWatch

Monday Jun 17th, 2019 4:55 PM

Monday, June 10 marked the end of the second and final public comment period on the Trump administration’s plan to open more than 1 million acres of public land and mineral estate across the central coast region to new oil drilling and fracking. The 45 day period, which opened with the release of the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, a study of the impacts that fracking would have on in the lease plan area, was the shortest allowed by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).