



Sofia Painiqueo is a Mapuche leader and activist, working for the preservation, dissemination, and sociopolitical, economic, and cultural development of the Mapuche people. She founded the Aflailai Foundation in 1980 in Santiago, an organization devoted to rescued and diffuse the musical traditions of her people. In addition, she contributes to the development of a grapheme alphabet to write the Mapuche language, produces Mapuche music, and directed a documentary on the Mapuche in Chile. Sofia was a candidate for Member of Parliament, a Councillor of the Lumaco commune, represents Mapuche women in different national and international meetings, and is a member of URI (United Indigenous Initiative) as a woman of faith and based on her firm belief in the need for more inclusive intercultural dialogue. She is based in Lumaco, Chile. (Bio from URI.org)



WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THIS EVENT?



The Resource Center for Nonviolence will be hosting a gathering to share with Sofia Painiqueo and talk about her work spreading Mapuche traditions and knowledge, and to address both the indigenous issues and social conflicts happening in Chilean territory today, and in the continent in general.



This is an informal event where everyone is welcome. We will gather in our Multipurpose Room as a group of friends, around shared food (BRING SOME if you want!) and the genuine interest to learn more from each other. Bring ideas, comments, questions, learning material, music, instruments, and whatever you believe will contribute to this exchange.



No fee will be charged at the door but donations are encouraged.



The event will start at 4:00 pm and close at 6:00 pm. We know it's not ideal, but it's the best we could do with Sofia's busy schedule. If you have question or comments regarding acommodations, please email us at



Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 17th, 2019 4:18 PM