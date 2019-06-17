top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Drug War | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 7/10/2019
Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County: July Meeting
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday July 10
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorHarm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County
Location Details
Santa Cruz Downtown Library - Upstairs Meeting Room
224 Church Street, Santa Cruz
As you know we removed our application prior to the close of the public comment period. We will meet to discuss the recent board action and our next steps to ensure syringe increased syringe disposal, increased outreach, meeting with community members and where to go from here.
sm_syringe_services.jpg
original image (940x788)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4740286567...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 17th, 2019 4:02 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 137.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code