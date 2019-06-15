top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
Some Signs Against Gun Violence at Golden Gate Bridge
by photos: Charlie Moehle
Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
Please credit the photographer as indicated here.
Charlie Moehle, Probono Photo.
sm_cmcan_tsilenceourvoices.jpg
original image (6720x4480)
On June 8 at least 500 people protesting the rampant gun violence in the US converged to walk across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. These are some of the signs they held.
§This is our lane
by photos: Charlie Moehle Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
sm_cmthisisourlane.jpg
original image (5297x3431)
§Louder than a Shot hashtag
by photos: Charlie Moehle Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
sm_cmlouderthanashot.jpg
original image (3961x3961)
§Signs and hats
by photos: Charlie Moehle Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
sm_cmdavisgrannies.jpg
original image (4480x6720)
§hats with polka dots
by photos: Charlie Moehle Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
sm_cmcuteguy.jpg
original image (3801x5701)
§We can change gun laws
by photos: Charlie Moehle Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
sm_cmwecanchangegunlaws.jpg
original image (5260x3965)
§background checks
by photos: Charlie Moehle Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
sm_cmbackgroundcheck.jpg
original image (5943x3867)
§Survivors Lost Loved Ones
by photos: Charlie Moehle Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
sm_cmsurvivorsspeak.jpg
original image (4724x3097)
§Pink Sign in the midst of orange
by photos: Charlie Moehle Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
sm_cmpinksign.jpg
original image (3011x4195)
§Not One More
by photos: Charlie Moehle Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
sm_cmnotonemore.jpg
original image (4950x4480)
§Students Demand Action
by photos: Charlie Moehle Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
sm_cmstudentsdemandaction.jpg
original image (2913x3579)
§Home made sign
by photos: Charlie Moehle Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
sm_cmhomemade.jpg
original image (6524x4480)
§No sign, but got coffee!
by photos: Charlie Moehle Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
sm_cmguyswithcoffee.jpg
original image (5411x4122)
§Resist sign on cap
by photos: Charlie Moehle Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
sm_cmresist.jpg
original image (6720x4480)
§Keep Kids Safe
by photos: Charlie Moehle Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
sm_cmkeepkidssafe.jpg
original image (3907x3742)
§Long sign
by photos: Charlie Moehle Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
sm_cmlongsign.jpg
original image (6328x3797)
§Peace Sign
by photos: Charlie Moehle Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 4:39 PM
sm_cmpeacesign.jpg
original image (6720x4480)
