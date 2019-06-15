From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
Some Signs Against Gun Violence at Golden Gate Bridge
Please credit the photographer as indicated here.
Charlie Moehle, Probono Photo.
Charlie Moehle, Probono Photo.
On June 8 at least 500 people protesting the rampant gun violence in the US converged to walk across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. These are some of the signs they held.
§This is our lane
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network