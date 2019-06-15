From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Oakland Port Privatization Scam By Billionaire Fisher, Demos & Union Bureaucrats by Labor Video Project

Saturday Jun 15th, 2019 10:42 AM A privatization scam by GAP billionaire and A's owner John Fisher to build a stadium on Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland and 4,000 $1 million dollar condos is being supported by Oakland Mayor Schaaf, CA state legislators Rob Bonta, Nancy Skinner and all the members of the Oakland City council along with the Alameda Labor Council and Alameda Building Trades leadership will wreck the Port of Oakland and destroy unionized maritime jobs.



ILWU 10 former Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas and ILWU Local 34 president Keith Shanklin talked about the threat to not only union maritime jobs but the gentrification of West Oakland by the planned 4,000 condos for more than $1 million each.



They also attacked East Bay Democrats Rob Bonta and CA Senator Nancy Skinner for their "fast track" bills that would override zoning and health and safety protections for the A's owner John Fisher. Fisher and his family including Doris Fisher also run the union busting charter chains Rocketship and KIPP which are siphoning off hundreds of millions of dollars from public schools in Oakland and througout the state and country.



ILWU also challenged the role of the Alameda Labor Council leadership and that union bureaucrats who are pushing the stadium regardless of the fact that it would destroy the unionized jobs in the port of Oakland of all maritime workers who work at the port.



The Port of Oakland is the 3rd largest port on the West Coast and shippers would be driven out of the Port if this gentrifcation and stadium in built on the bay port property of Howard Terminal. The terminal is used by truckers and also to train longshore workers in the port.



The Oakland City council voted unanimously to support Bonta and Skinner's bills to "fast track" the privatization of the port and the building of Fisher's stadium and 4,000 $1 million dollar condos.



Additional media:

East bay Democratic party politicians Rob Bonta and Nancy Skinner are supporting a "fast track" bill to eliminate zoning and health and safety protection to support Billionaire GAP and A's owner stadium scam for the privatization of Howard Terminal and the Port of Oakland

Alameda Building Trades Executive Director Andreas Cluver who. is also vice chair of the Port Of Oakland appointed by union busting mayor Libby Schaaf is pushing the privatization of the port to support the A's billionaire owner John Fisher who also runs the KIPP and Rocketship charter. schools.

A's manager Dave Kaval who is also on the board of directors of union busting Rocketship Schools run by the Fisher family has the support of privatizer Libby Schaaf to put a stadium on Howard Terminal and build 4,000 $1 million dollar condos benefiting Fisher and pushing African American and working class residents out of West Oakland.

ILWU Longshore workers were there to protest the support for

"fast tracking" the privatization bills of Bonta and Skinner. but the Oakland City council voted unanimously. for privatization of the Port of Oakland for billionaire owner John. Fisher