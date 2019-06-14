top
International
International
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: International | Labor & Workers
Brazilian General Strike Against Privatization & Bolsonaro Government On 6/14/19
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 14th, 2019 4:54 PM
Millions of workers and students in Brazil went on strike against privatization and the Bolsonaro government.
brazil_transit_privatizaton.jpg
Brazilian General Strike Against Privatization & Bolsonaro Government On 6/14/19
On June 14, 2019, a mass general strike took place in Brazil against the privatization of public.

All transportation and public service were​ shut down with the action of all major unions in Brazil. The Bolsonaro has escalated the attacks on all public services and education along with major cutbacks on public worker pensions. Fabio Bosco, with the Sao Paulo Transit Workers Union and Conlutas is interviewed about the reasons for the strike and the effect it had on Brazil.
This. interview was done on June 15, 2019, on WorkWeek by Steve Zeltzer.
Additional media:
Brazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-8smEvwpL4&t=35s

Brazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_Y7N9GnG2I&t=8s

The Fight To Protect Public Education In Brazil-Sao Paulo Teacher On The Attack On Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-VLB7I5rrg
For more information
Conlutas
http://cspconlutas.org.br
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1m4mP0nWn...
§Mass Marches Took Place By Working Class
by Labor Video Project Friday Jun 14th, 2019 4:54 PM
sm_brazil_march_next_to_water.jpg
original image (960x960)
There is a mass working class movement against the government.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1m4mP0nWn...
§Marches At Night In General Strike Action
by Labor Video Project Friday Jun 14th, 2019 4:54 PM
sm_brazil_night_march.jpg
original image (720x849)
There were mass demonstrations in the evening.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1m4mP0nWn...
§
by Labor Video Project Friday Jun 14th, 2019 4:54 PM
sm_sao_paulo_vote_for_gen_strike_metrovi__rios.jpeg
original image (1032x581)
Transit workers in Sao Paulo voted to join the general strike. The union is called. Metroviaros.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1m4mP0nWn...
§
by Labor Video Project Friday Jun 14th, 2019 4:54 PM
sm_brazil_angry_student_strike.jpg
original image (1024x682)
Millions of students are fighting against the attack on public education and joined the strike.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1m4mP0nWn...
§Sao Paulo Subways Closed By Mass Strike Action
by Labor Video Project Friday Jun 14th, 2019 4:54 PM
sm_brazil_sao_paulometro-employees-jprotesting-sp-photo-courtesy-of-metroviarios.jpg
original image (1068x712)
According to Sao Paulo transit worker Fabio Basco 90%. of the workers supported the general strike.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1m4mP0nWn...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 137.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code