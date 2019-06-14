From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Labor & Workers
Brazilian General Strike Against Privatization & Bolsonaro Government On 6/14/19
Millions of workers and students in Brazil went on strike against privatization and the Bolsonaro government.
Brazilian General Strike Against Privatization & Bolsonaro Government On 6/14/19
On June 14, 2019, a mass general strike took place in Brazil against the privatization of public.
All transportation and public service were shut down with the action of all major unions in Brazil. The Bolsonaro has escalated the attacks on all public services and education along with major cutbacks on public worker pensions. Fabio Bosco, with the Sao Paulo Transit Workers Union and Conlutas is interviewed about the reasons for the strike and the effect it had on Brazil.
This. interview was done on June 15, 2019, on WorkWeek by Steve Zeltzer.
Additional media:
Brazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-8smEvwpL4&t=35s
Brazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_Y7N9GnG2I&t=8s
The Fight To Protect Public Education In Brazil-Sao Paulo Teacher On The Attack On Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-VLB7I5rrg
For more information
Conlutas
http://cspconlutas.org.br
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
On June 14, 2019, a mass general strike took place in Brazil against the privatization of public.
All transportation and public service were shut down with the action of all major unions in Brazil. The Bolsonaro has escalated the attacks on all public services and education along with major cutbacks on public worker pensions. Fabio Bosco, with the Sao Paulo Transit Workers Union and Conlutas is interviewed about the reasons for the strike and the effect it had on Brazil.
This. interview was done on June 15, 2019, on WorkWeek by Steve Zeltzer.
Additional media:
Brazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-8smEvwpL4&t=35s
Brazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_Y7N9GnG2I&t=8s
The Fight To Protect Public Education In Brazil-Sao Paulo Teacher On The Attack On Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-VLB7I5rrg
For more information
Conlutas
http://cspconlutas.org.br
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Mass Marches Took Place By Working Class
There is a mass working class movement against the government.
There were mass demonstrations in the evening.
Transit workers in Sao Paulo voted to join the general strike. The union is called. Metroviaros.
Millions of students are fighting against the attack on public education and joined the strike.
According to Sao Paulo transit worker Fabio Basco 90%. of the workers supported the general strike.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network