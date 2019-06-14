From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Brazilian General Strike Against Privatization & Bolsonaro Government On 6/14/19 by Labor Video Project

Friday Jun 14th, 2019 4:54 PM Millions of workers and students in Brazil went on strike against privatization and the Bolsonaro government.

On June 14, 2019, a mass general strike took place in Brazil against the privatization of public.



All transportation and public service were​ shut down with the action of all major unions in Brazil. The Bolsonaro has escalated the attacks on all public services and education along with major cutbacks on public worker pensions. Fabio Bosco, with the Sao Paulo Transit Workers Union and Conlutas is interviewed about the reasons for the strike and the effect it had on Brazil.

This. interview was done on June 15, 2019, on WorkWeek by Steve Zeltzer.

Additional media:

Brazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union Busting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-8smEvwpL4&t=35s



Brazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social Media

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_Y7N9GnG2I&t=8s



The Fight To Protect Public Education In Brazil-Sao Paulo Teacher On The Attack On Education

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-VLB7I5rrg

For more information

Conlutas

http://cspconlutas.org.br

Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org Brazilian General Strike Against Privatization & Bolsonaro Government On 6/14/19On June 14, 2019, a mass general strike took place in Brazil against the privatization of public.All transportation and public service were​ shut down with the action of all major unions in Brazil. The Bolsonaro has escalated the attacks on all public services and education along with major cutbacks on public worker pensions. Fabio Bosco, with the Sao Paulo Transit Workers Union and Conlutas is interviewed about the reasons for the strike and the effect it had on Brazil.This. interview was done on June 15, 2019, on WorkWeek by Steve Zeltzer.Additional media:Brazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union BustingBrazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social MediaThe Fight To Protect Public Education In Brazil-Sao Paulo Teacher On The Attack On EducationFor more informationConlutasLabor Video Project https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1m4mP0nWn...

There is a mass working class movement against the government.

There were mass demonstrations in the evening.

Transit workers in Sao Paulo voted to join the general strike. The union is called. Metroviaros.

Millions of students are fighting against the attack on public education and joined the strike.

According to Sao Paulo transit worker Fabio Basco 90%. of the workers supported the general strike.