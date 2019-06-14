From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Olympics, Fukushima, Creative Reconstruction & Capitalism
Professor George Wright discusses how the Japanese Abe government was able to bring the 2020 Olympics to Japan and organize the baseball games and Para Olympics at Fukushima. The Abe government has said that Fukushima has been "decontaminated" and although this is not the case, the Olympic committee officials have accepted this whitewashing of the dangers of Fukushima.
The Olympics, Fukushima, & Creative Reconstruction with Professor George Wright
The Japanese Prime Minister Abe with the support of the International Olympics Committee is planning to have the 2020 Olympics in Japan with the baseball games and para-Olympics taking place in Fukushima.
Professor George Wright looks at the history of Olympics and how the commercialization for a profit of the Olympics has led to the Olympics Committee approving the having part of the 202 Olympics in the still contaminated Fukushima. He talks about "created reconstruction" and how the Olympics are driven by political and corporate agendas.
Although Prime Minister Abe has told the Olympic Committee that Fukushima has been "decontaminated" the melted nuclear rods have still not been removed from the broken reactors and there is over one million tons of radioactive water in tanks surrounding the nuclear reactors. Additionally, there are tens of thousands of bags full of radioactive material throughout the Fukushima region.
This forum was presented by No Nukes Action on May 26th, 2019.
For more media:
Olympics For Whom? Global Depression, the New Cold War and the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPAok-8koS0&t=162s
The Super Bowl, NFL, Capitalism and Sports: The Cost, The Politics, Privatization & The Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDrxSLm1heI&t=58s
JPN Abe Gov Pushes 2020 Olympics To Contaminated Fukushima To Continue Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNPlstyFvmY&t=137s
Fukushima Never Again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU-Z4VLDGxU&t=1776s
For additional information:
No Nukes Action
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Appeal To Stop Olympics in Japan
http://www.radioactive-olympics.org/information-in-english/appeal.html
Nuclear Olympics
https://globalethics.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/ippnw-2018-07-11-tokyo-2020-the-radioactive-olympics-en.pdf
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Thousands Of Bags of Radioactive Material Remain In Fukushima
Thousands of bags containing radioactive material remain throughout Fukushima.
Japan Prime Minister Abe with the support of the International Olympics committee is having part of the Olympics in Fukushima at the Azuma stadium
There is over 1 million tons of radioactive water surrounding the Fukushima broken down nuclear reactors. A major earthquake could rupture the tanks and allow the water to contaminate the community and enter the Pacific Ocean.
Professor Geoge Wright is an expert on the Olympics and the role of capitalism in sports. He is also with United Public Workers For Action http://www.upwa.info
