|Sunday June 16
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Institute for the Critical Study of Society
|cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
|510-428-1578
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609
Public transit: Ashby BART, AC 1, AC 18
Cuba is always described as a "dictatorship" by the mainstream media and the U.S. government, thus providing a pretext for the economic blockade and talk about regime change. But Sharat G. Lin found a remarkable democratic process in the recent Constitutional Referendum in Cuba and months of nationwide discussions involving millions of voters.
Sharat G. Lin, PhD writes on global political economy, labor migration, and public health. He is a research fellow at the San José Peace and Justice Center and is with the Initiative for Equality.
ICSS member Raj Sahai will facilitate.
Open to the public
FREE – but donations will be collected for NPML
Wheelchair accessible
For more event information: http://web.csulb.edu/~eruyle/icss.html
