From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & ElectionsView other events for the week of 6/15/2019
|#ImpeachTrump & Women's Rights Rally in San Jose
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday June 15
|Time
|2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Impeach.org
|Location Details
|
San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St., San Jose, 95113
|
Making HERSTORY: National #IMPEACHTRUMP Day of Action & Women’s Rights Rally
WHEN: Saturday, June 15 at 2 p.m.
WHERE: San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, 95113
Join us as we come together for National #IMPEACHTRUMP Day of Action. And also join us in the resistance protesting the recently established laws stripping women of their power, which are laws that were paved by Trump. IMPEACH TRUMP!
Please note: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.
Please RSVP and invite friends to join you at the event!
For more event information: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeachment_...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 13th, 2019 2:32 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network