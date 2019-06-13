Making HERSTORY: National #IMPEACHTRUMP Day of Action & Women’s Rights Rally



WHEN: Saturday, June 15 at 2 p.m.



WHERE: San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, 95113



Join us as we come together for National #IMPEACHTRUMP Day of Action. And also join us in the resistance protesting the recently established laws stripping women of their power, which are laws that were paved by Trump. IMPEACH TRUMP!



Please note: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.



The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.



Please RSVP and invite friends to join you at the event! For more event information: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeachment_...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 13th, 2019 2:32 PM